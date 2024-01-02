Joe Rogan Names Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson as Potentially Greatest UFC Fighter

Joe Rogan, a veteran broadcaster, has named Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson as potentially the greatest fighter in UFC history on an episode of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson. Rogan’s admiration for Johnson was palpable as he extolled his agility, speed, and innovative fighting style during their conversation.

Rogan’s Praise for Johnson’s Exceptional Skills

Rogan was particularly impressed by Johnson’s performance against Ray Borg, where the former executed a suplex and transitioned into an armbar mid-air. This exceptional display of skill was indicative of Johnson’s ability to outmaneuver world-class competition without even taking hits. His approach to fighting, characterized by unexpected angles, feints, takedowns, and head kicks, has set him apart in the sport.

Johnson’s Unmatched Track Record

Johnson’s unparalleled performance during his prime is highlighted by his record-tying 11 title defenses as the UFC flyweight champion. Despite losing the title to Henry Cejudo in August 2018, his legacy remains intact due to his significant contributions and achievements in the sport.

Discussion on MMA Fighters in Boxing

In the same episode, Rogan, alongside Daniel Cormier, also discussed the skills of MMA fighters in boxing matches. The focus of their conversation was Sean O’Malley, the current bantamweight champion in UFC, who is confident in his boxing skills and hinted at a possible boxing match in the future. The upcoming UFC 299 will feature O’Malley defending his title against Marlon Vera, who is eager to become the new bantamweight champion.