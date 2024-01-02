en English
Sports

Joe Rogan Names Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson as Potentially Greatest UFC Fighter

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
Joe Rogan Names Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson as Potentially Greatest UFC Fighter

Joe Rogan, a veteran broadcaster, has named Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson as potentially the greatest fighter in UFC history on an episode of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson. Rogan’s admiration for Johnson was palpable as he extolled his agility, speed, and innovative fighting style during their conversation.

Rogan’s Praise for Johnson’s Exceptional Skills

Rogan was particularly impressed by Johnson’s performance against Ray Borg, where the former executed a suplex and transitioned into an armbar mid-air. This exceptional display of skill was indicative of Johnson’s ability to outmaneuver world-class competition without even taking hits. His approach to fighting, characterized by unexpected angles, feints, takedowns, and head kicks, has set him apart in the sport.

Johnson’s Unmatched Track Record

Johnson’s unparalleled performance during his prime is highlighted by his record-tying 11 title defenses as the UFC flyweight champion. Despite losing the title to Henry Cejudo in August 2018, his legacy remains intact due to his significant contributions and achievements in the sport.

Discussion on MMA Fighters in Boxing

In the same episode, Rogan, alongside Daniel Cormier, also discussed the skills of MMA fighters in boxing matches. The focus of their conversation was Sean O’Malley, the current bantamweight champion in UFC, who is confident in his boxing skills and hinted at a possible boxing match in the future. The upcoming UFC 299 will feature O’Malley defending his title against Marlon Vera, who is eager to become the new bantamweight champion.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

