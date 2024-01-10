Joe Morris Joins New Mexico State Aggies as Defensive Line Coach

The New Mexico State Aggies football team welcomes a new member to its coaching staff. In a decisive move, Tony Sanchez, the team’s head coach, has named Joe Morris as the team’s new defensive line coach. The announcement on January 9 corroborated the earlier reports from December 28 by Chris Hummer of 24/7 Sports, who predicted Morris’s appointment.

Joe Morris: An Experienced Hand

Joe Morris fills the void left by Chuka Ndulue, who recently switched to Colorado State’s coaching staff. Morris, a seasoned coach, brings a wealth of experience from his previous tenure with Sam Houston State. His contribution to the team’s defensive achievements, including a national title, is noteworthy. His strategic acumen and coaching skills led to his elevation as the co-defensive coordinator in 2022. Under his leadership, Sam Houston State maintained one of the top defensive records in their conference.

A Storied Career

Morris’s coaching journey has been diverse and enriching. He has had successful stints at West Texas A&M, Fort Lewis College, New Mexico Highlands, and Colorado State. His ability to develop top defensive talent has been a consistent element throughout his coaching career.

NMSU’s Coaching Reshuffle

The induction of Morris is a part of a broader reshuffling within the NMSU coaching staff. Since Tony Sanchez’s appointment as the head coach on January 3, the staff has seen a total of ten on-field coaching changes. This includes appointments of noted names like Ronnie Regula and Jalen Ortiz. The fresh appointments reflect the team’s resolve to mold a robust coaching set-up in its pursuit of excellence.