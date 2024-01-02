Joe Lunardi’s NCAA Projections Stir South Carolina’s Basketball Landscape

Joe Lunardi, the renowned bracketologist for ESPN, observed the spectacle as it was happening during a recent gathering at a College of Charleston basketball game. Reyne Smith put on an incredible display, and Lunardi witnessed a thrilling triumph amid the thunderous applause and pulsing rhythm of the game. Lunardi’s NCAA Tournament predictions are making waves as the basketball season progresses, especially for South Carolina’s teams.

Clemson Tigers: Roaring with Potential

The Clemson Tigers have caught Lunardi’s eye, with a prediction that they will clinch their first-ever ACC Tournament championship. This achievement will pave their way to face the Akron Zips as a formidable No. 3 seed. The Tigers’ ascent in the Associated Press weekly Top 25 poll, where they now sit ahead of undefeated Ole Miss, Clemson, and conference-mate FAU, further bolsters their standing.

South Carolina Gamecocks: Defying Expectations

Contrary to initial forecasts of finishing last in the SEC, the South Carolina Gamecocks are now on the brink of a breakthrough. Their current status as one of Lunardi’s ‘Last Four Byes’ hints at their potential to defy the odds. The women’s team, remaining undefeated and perched at the top of the rankings, is a beacon of hope for the Gamecocks.

College of Charleston: On an Upward Trajectory

While the College of Charleston may not be Lunardi’s choice to reclaim the CAA championship, their five consecutive victories suggest a promising trend. Their determination and resilience are crafting a narrative of potential triumph.

The Citadel: A Notable Victory

The Citadel, despite being picked ninth in the Southern Conference, has a positive outlook. Their significant victory over Notre Dame has not gone unnoticed and is a testament to the team’s potential.