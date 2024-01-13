en English
Business

Joe Gibbs Racing: Navigating a Changing Sponsorship Landscape

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:40 pm EST
Joe Gibbs Racing: Navigating a Changing Sponsorship Landscape

Changes are afoot in the sponsorship landscape of Joe Gibbs Racing, a powerhouse in NASCAR. One of the most notable developments is the discontinuation of sponsorship by SHINGRIX, the FDA-approved vaccine for shingles prevention, in the 2024 season. Despite this shift, the team remains in a strong position with robust sponsorship prospects.

End of SHINGRIX Sponsorship

SHINGRIX was a significant presence in the 2023 season, serving as a primary sponsor for four races. The brand backed Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 car in three races and Christopher Bell’s No. 20 car in one race. The decision to cease sponsorship in 2024 marks the end of this short-lived partnership.

Strong Sponsorship Prospects

Despite the loss of SHINGRIX, Joe Gibbs Racing continues to attract a solid roster of sponsors. On ‘The Dale Jr Download’ podcast, Denny Hamlin, the driver of the No. 11 car, revealed that the team has already secured robust partnerships. New sponsors have expressed enthusiasm about their initial experiences, leading to deeper involvement.

Continuing Partnerships and New Sponsors

Among the continuing partnerships is Mavis Tires & Brakes, which supported Hamlin’s 50th career win and will extend its relationship into the 2024 season. In recent years, Joe Gibbs Racing has drawn in several new sponsors, including Monster Energy, He Gets Us, Craftsman, Yahoo!, and Coca-Cola. This influx of sponsors is particularly significant, considering the departure of Mars, Inc. after the 2022 season and a reduction in sponsorship from FedEx.

Business Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

