Joe Gibbs Racing: Navigating a Changing Sponsorship Landscape

Changes are afoot in the sponsorship landscape of Joe Gibbs Racing, a powerhouse in NASCAR. One of the most notable developments is the discontinuation of sponsorship by SHINGRIX, the FDA-approved vaccine for shingles prevention, in the 2024 season. Despite this shift, the team remains in a strong position with robust sponsorship prospects.

End of SHINGRIX Sponsorship

SHINGRIX was a significant presence in the 2023 season, serving as a primary sponsor for four races. The brand backed Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 car in three races and Christopher Bell’s No. 20 car in one race. The decision to cease sponsorship in 2024 marks the end of this short-lived partnership.

Strong Sponsorship Prospects

Despite the loss of SHINGRIX, Joe Gibbs Racing continues to attract a solid roster of sponsors. On ‘The Dale Jr Download’ podcast, Denny Hamlin, the driver of the No. 11 car, revealed that the team has already secured robust partnerships. New sponsors have expressed enthusiasm about their initial experiences, leading to deeper involvement.

Continuing Partnerships and New Sponsors

Among the continuing partnerships is Mavis Tires & Brakes, which supported Hamlin’s 50th career win and will extend its relationship into the 2024 season. In recent years, Joe Gibbs Racing has drawn in several new sponsors, including Monster Energy, He Gets Us, Craftsman, Yahoo!, and Coca-Cola. This influx of sponsors is particularly significant, considering the departure of Mars, Inc. after the 2022 season and a reduction in sponsorship from FedEx.