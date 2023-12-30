en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

Joe Flacco: The New Face of the ‘Straight off the Couch Crew’

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 10:54 pm EST
Joe Flacco: The New Face of the ‘Straight off the Couch Crew’

Emerging from the shadows of retirement, NFL veteran Joe Flacco has breathed new life into the Cleveland Browns’ playoff hopes, becoming the embodiment of the ‘Straight off the Couch Crew’, a term coined by fellow player Justin Pugh. In an unexpected twist, Flacco went from being unsigned after the previous season to spearheading the Browns towards a potential playoff spot, a remarkable feat that has not gone unnoticed.

Flacco’s Unprecedented Comeback

At the age of 38, Flacco’s return to the NFL is nothing short of extraordinary. His performance has skyrocketed, boasting a 90.2 passer rating and over 300 passing yards in four consecutive games. The pinnacle of his performance was a career-high 296 first-half passing yards in a game against the New York Jets, propelling the Browns to a 37-20 victory.

The ‘Straight off the Couch Crew’

Initially, the ‘Straight off the Couch Crew’ was a humorous tag used by Justin Pugh during a game introduction, following a significant hiatus from the NFL. However, with Flacco’s impressive comeback, the phrase has gained traction across the league. Pugh, in his comments, stressed the crucial role of a reliable quarterback for any successful team and commended Flacco for enhancing the narrative of the ‘Straight off the Couch’ crew with his performance.

Flacco’s NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds

Flacco’s odds for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year have jumped significantly after his recent performances with the Browns. He has become the first player in NFL history to score 250+ passing yards and multiple touchdowns in each of his first five games with a new franchise, a record that has inevitably bolstered his odds for the prestigious award. Despite tough competition, Flacco’s recent hot streak and exceptional performance make him a strong candidate for the award.

As the season progresses, the narrative of Flacco’s remarkable comeback continues to unfold. His resilience, skill, and leadership have not only revived his career but have also given the Cleveland Browns a fighting chance at the playoffs. Indeed, Joe Flacco is the new face of the ‘Straight off the Couch Crew’.

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Colts' Drew Ogletree Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges

By Salman Khan

Travis Kelce's Unresolved 2013 Draft Snub Fuels Rivalry with Bengals

By Salman Khan

Cleveland Browns Clinch NFL Playoffs Despite Injuries: A Season of Resilience

By Salman Khan

Cleveland Browns Clinch Playoff Spot Amid Season Riddled with Injuries

By Salman Khan

The Underappreciated Complexity of NFL Offensive Line Transitions ...
@NFL · 7 hours
The Underappreciated Complexity of NFL Offensive Line Transitions ...
heart comment 0
Jets’ Micheal Clemons Frustration Boils Over in Defeat against Browns

By Salman Khan

Jets' Micheal Clemons Frustration Boils Over in Defeat against Browns
Week 17 NFL 2023: Flacco Sets New Browns Record, Critical Matchups on the Horizon

By Salman Khan

Week 17 NFL 2023: Flacco Sets New Browns Record, Critical Matchups on the Horizon
Wayne Rooney’s Managerial Challenges at Birmingham City Raise Concerns

By Salman Khan

Wayne Rooney's Managerial Challenges at Birmingham City Raise Concerns
2023 NFL Season Week 17: Noteworthy Events and Bold Predictions

By Salman Khan

2023 NFL Season Week 17: Noteworthy Events and Bold Predictions
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel
4 mins
Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
5 mins
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
Athletes' Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation
6 mins
Athletes' Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation
UN Secretary-General Warns of Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Potential Regional Spillover
7 mins
UN Secretary-General Warns of Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Potential Regional Spillover
Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press
8 mins
Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press
Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes
11 mins
Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes
Knicks Replace Traded Toppin with DiVincenzo: A New Dynamic
11 mins
Knicks Replace Traded Toppin with DiVincenzo: A New Dynamic
ASB Classic Set for Thrilling Start with Svitolina-Wozniacki Clash
11 mins
ASB Classic Set for Thrilling Start with Svitolina-Wozniacki Clash
Invisible Enemy Strikes: Student Suffers Severe Food Poisoning from Stale Sardines
12 mins
Invisible Enemy Strikes: Student Suffers Severe Food Poisoning from Stale Sardines
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
41 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app