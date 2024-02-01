Joe Dunand, Alex Rodriguez's Nephew, Signs Minor League Deal with Boston Red Sox

Joe Dunand, the Miami-born nephew of former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, has been signed to a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox, as reported by MiLB.com's transaction log. Previously selected in the second round of the MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins in 2017, Dunand made his major league debut in the 2022 season.

Impressive Early Career

Despite featuring in just three games during his debut season, Dunand left an impression with a batting record of 3-10 that included a home run, a double, and an RBI. In the previous season, he showcased his prowess with Triple-A Gwinnett by posting a batting average of .268, an on-base percentage of .362, and a slugging percentage of .481. His batting skills were further amplified by his 17 home runs and 52 RBIs across the 95 games he played.

Versatile Infielder

At the age of 28, Dunand has demonstrated versatility on the field. Primarily playing as a shortstop and first baseman throughout his minor league career, he has also gained experience playing left field. This versatility is a valuable asset in baseball, and his addition to the Red Sox organization is set to bolster their utility infield depth.

Potential Future Impact

Dunand's signing with the Red Sox marks a new chapter in his career. Having shown potential with his strong batting average and impressive stats in the minor leagues, he now has the opportunity to further his career in a prestigious organization. As he joins Triple-A Worcester, he's poised to provide experienced infield/outfield depth for the Red Sox, potentially making a significant impact in the future.