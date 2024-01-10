Joe Bennett Extends Contract with Oxford United

In a significant development for Oxford United, 33-year-old left back, Joe Bennett, has extended his contract until the end of the current season. Bennett, originally signed on a short-term deal to cover for Greg Leigh's calf injury, is now poised to compete for his position on the team as Leigh nears return to full fitness.

Bennett's Journey with Oxford United

Since joining Oxford United, Bennett has made a strong impression with his solid performances, making eight appearances and starting five games in League One. His fitness and recent performance have not gone unnoticed, with both fans and the club's management expressing their approval.

The Competition and its Benefits

While Leigh's return signifies an imminent competition for the left back position, Bennett welcomes this challenge. He believes that this competition not only fosters personal development but also bolsters the strength of the squad. Despite Leigh's high standards and goal-scoring contributions, Bennett remains hopeful about his prospects.

Looking Forward

With the team's system allowing wing backs more offensive involvement, Bennett sees potential in providing assists and goals for Oxford United. His eagerness to stay at the club, coupled with manager Des Buckingham's desire to secure his services, suggests a promising future for Bennett and his continued contribution to the squad.