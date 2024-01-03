Jody Morris Speaks Out on ‘Harsh’ Dismissal from Chelsea, Praises Successor Tuchel

Jody Morris, the former assistant manager of Chelsea, has shared candid thoughts on his and Frank Lampard’s dismissal from the club, terming it as ‘extremely harsh’. In an interview on the Off The Hook with Jimmy Bullard podcast, Morris opened up about their time at Chelsea, which ended abruptly following a string of defeats.

From Top-Four Finish to Sudden Sacking

Both Lampard, Chelsea’s record goalscorer, and Morris had earlier worked together at Derby County before their stint with Chelsea. Despite a transfer ban, they managed to secure a top-four finish in their initial season at the club. However, their second season saw a rough patch with a series of losses in a six-week period, leading to their dismissal just after 18 months. Morris believes they deserved more time to navigate through the challenging phase.

Praise for Successor Thomas Tuchel

Despite the bitterness over the dismissal, Morris acknowledged his successor, Thomas Tuchel, as a high-quality manager. He noted Tuchel’s success in clinching the Champions League and leading in the Premier League. Morris and Lampard had faced several challenges during their tenure, including a transfer ban and the pandemic.

Post-Chelsea Career: Charity Match and Future Prospects

Since leaving Chelsea, neither Lampard nor Morris have assumed top-flight coaching roles. Lampard was speculated to join Norwich before Dean Smith’s appointment. Meanwhile, Morris recently participated in a charity match against Bayern Munich Legends on 9 September 2023 at Stamford Bridge, where he was part of the victorious Chelsea Legends team, which also included fan favorites John Terry, Petr Cech, and Michael Essien.