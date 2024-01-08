en English
Jockey Wiremu Pinn Returns to New Zealand After Australian Stint

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
Jockey Wiremu Pinn Returns to New Zealand After Australian Stint

Wiremu Pinn, a talented 24-year-old jockey, has bid goodbye to the Australian turf and made a decisive return to his homeland, New Zealand. Pinn’s Australian journey has been a roller-coaster ride, marked by 18 victories, a notable 11 of which graced the Melbourne tracks. Despite his victories, the young jockey faced roadblocks in his quest to extend his apprenticeship in the Land Down Under, eventually prompting his return.

The Jockey’s Journey

Wiremu Pinn’s journey in Australia might have been short-lived, but it was not short of accomplishments or opportunities for growth. His 18 victories in Victoria speak volumes about his talent and determination. Yet, his attempt to extend his apprenticeship hit a wall, forcing him to reconsider his options and ultimately choose to return to New Zealand.

Partner’s License Challenges

Adding to the difficulties was Pinn’s partner, Tayla Mitchell. A force to be reckoned with, Mitchell was New Zealand’s leading apprentice last season. However, she too encountered obstacles in obtaining a license to ride in Australia. This setback, coupled with Pinn’s own challenges, played a significant part in their decision to return to New Zealand.

Back on the New Zealand Turf

Now back on his home turf, Pinn isn’t wasting any time. He has already plunged back into the racing scene, with scheduled rides at the Matamata meeting. His time in Australia, while fraught with challenges, has undoubtedly equipped him with invaluable experience and lessons that he can now bring to the New Zealand racing circuit.

Australia New Zealand Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

