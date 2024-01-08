Jockey Wiremu Pinn Returns to New Zealand After Australian Stint

Wiremu Pinn, a talented 24-year-old jockey, has bid goodbye to the Australian turf and made a decisive return to his homeland, New Zealand. Pinn’s Australian journey has been a roller-coaster ride, marked by 18 victories, a notable 11 of which graced the Melbourne tracks. Despite his victories, the young jockey faced roadblocks in his quest to extend his apprenticeship in the Land Down Under, eventually prompting his return.

The Jockey’s Journey

Wiremu Pinn’s journey in Australia might have been short-lived, but it was not short of accomplishments or opportunities for growth. His 18 victories in Victoria speak volumes about his talent and determination. Yet, his attempt to extend his apprenticeship hit a wall, forcing him to reconsider his options and ultimately choose to return to New Zealand.

Partner’s License Challenges

Adding to the difficulties was Pinn’s partner, Tayla Mitchell. A force to be reckoned with, Mitchell was New Zealand’s leading apprentice last season. However, she too encountered obstacles in obtaining a license to ride in Australia. This setback, coupled with Pinn’s own challenges, played a significant part in their decision to return to New Zealand.

Back on the New Zealand Turf

Now back on his home turf, Pinn isn’t wasting any time. He has already plunged back into the racing scene, with scheduled rides at the Matamata meeting. His time in Australia, while fraught with challenges, has undoubtedly equipped him with invaluable experience and lessons that he can now bring to the New Zealand racing circuit.