Jockey Dylan Kitts Banned: Controversial Ride and BHA Investigation

Jockey Dylan Kitts Banned Amid BHA Investigation - The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has issued a ban on jockey Dylan Kitts, preventing him from attending racecourses, stables, and all licensed premises. The disciplinary action follows Kitts' failure to cooperate with the BHA's investigation into his controversial ride on Hillsin at Worcester.

Advertisment

A Controversial Ride and a Shocking Ban

On July 7th, 2024, the BHA announced an investigation into the ride given by Dylan Kitts on the Chris Honour-trained horse, Hillsin. The horse had finished third in a handicap hurdle race at Worcester. In an unexpected turn of events, Kitts was suspended and subsequently banned from British tracks for not providing the relevant information requested by the BHA's integrity team.

Hillsin's 40-Day Ban and Kitts' Stand Down

Advertisment

The investigation led to Hillsin being banned from racing for 40 days. Kitts had voluntarily stood down from racing on the day the investigation was announced. He claimed that the horse made respiratory noises and hung to the right, limiting his ability to ride more vigorously in the home straight.

BHA Rules and the Implications of the Ban

According to BHA rules, anyone in the sport is prohibited from having racing dealings with an excluded person. This ban casts a shadow over Dylan Kitts' career and raises questions about the future of his involvement in horseracing. The ongoing investigation and the severity of the ban indicate the seriousness of the allegations against Kitts.

In conclusion, the ban on jockey Dylan Kitts following his failure to cooperate with the BHA's investigation has sent shockwaves through the horseracing community. As the investigation continues, the implications of this ban for Kitts' career and the wider sport remain uncertain. The BHA's commitment to upholding integrity in horseracing is evident in their decisive action against Kitts, reinforcing the importance of transparency and cooperation within the sport.