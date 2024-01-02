Jocelyn Malaska Joins Oklahoma Sooners, Bolsters Secondary

In a significant development for college football, former Utah cornerback Jocelyn Malaska has committed to the Oklahoma Sooners as a preferred walk-on. Born in Haiti, Malaska was adopted by Oklahomans and is set to return to his home state to strengthen the Sooner’s secondary. The 6’1, 185-pound cornerback brings with him three years of eligibility, having played eight games over two seasons at Utah.

A Strong Past Performance

Malaska, a three-star prospect out of Bethany, Oklahoma, has an impressive record. He participated in eight games during his time at Utah, contributing primarily on special teams. In high school, he demonstrated his versatility with 93 receptions totaling 1,148 yards and seven touchdowns. His skills also shone through in his ability to return a punt and two kickoffs for touchdowns, in addition to securing 107 tackles and seven interceptions.

OU’s 2024 Offseason Challenges

As Malaska joins the OU football team, the program faces four key questions that need to be addressed in the 2024 offseason. The team is preparing for their jump to the SEC in 2024 and the back half of the season already presents a challenging lineup with games against Ole Miss, Missouri, LSU, and Alabama. Head coach Brent Venables also has a quarterback situation to figure out, alongside filling other holes in the roster.

Looking Forward

With these challenges at hand, the Oklahoma Sooners have a full offseason ahead of them. The addition of Malaska is a significant step in bolstering their secondary and filling out the roster. Despite the upcoming hurdles, the team remains optimistic about the 2024 season, which will see them joining the SEC. The Sooners, under head coach Brent Venables, had a 10-3 record in 2023 and are gearing up with renewed vigor for the coming season.