Joanna Jedrzejczyk Inducted into UFC Hall of Fame 2024, Marks History for Strawweight Division

UFC announced that Joanna Jedrzejczyk, the former strawweight champion, will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame's 'Modern Wing' as a member of the Class of 2024, becoming the second female inductee in UFC history and the first from the strawweight division. The induction ceremony is scheduled for June 27, during the 12th Annual UFC International Fight Week at T-Mobile Arena, streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Rise to Stardom

Joanna Jedrzejczyk's journey from a Muay Thai competitor to a MMA sensation has been nothing short of remarkable. Starting her professional MMA career in 2021 and joining UFC with a 6-0 record in 2014, Joanna quickly made a name for herself by defeating Juliana Lima and Claudia Gadelha, setting her up for a title fight against Carla Esparza. Her victory over Esparza not only made her UFC's first Polish-born and female European champion but also set the stage for her to defend her title five times, showcasing her dominance in the strawweight division.

Legacy in the Octagon

Despite facing challenges and losses against top contenders like Rose Namajunas and Valentina Shevchenko, Joanna's resilience and skill inside the Octagon have always been evident. Her fight against Zhang Weili at UFC 248 is widely regarded as one of the greatest in UFC history, demonstrating her fighting spirit and determination. Joanna's impressive record, marked by significant victories and memorable battles, has solidified her place in MMA history, deserving of her induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Impact Beyond Fighting

Apart from her achievements inside the cage, Joanna Jedrzejczyk has made significant contributions outside of it. As an ambassador for children's hospitals and food banks in Poland, she has used her platform to raise awareness and funds for those in need. Her induction into the UFC Hall of Fame not only recognizes her accomplishments as a fighter but also celebrates her role as a champion for charitable causes and a role model for aspiring athletes around the world.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk's entry into the UFC Hall of Fame is a testament to her incredible career and contributions to the sport of MMA. As the UFC community looks forward to her induction ceremony during the International Fight Week, her legacy as one of the greatest athletes in combat sports history is celebrated, inspiring future generations of fighters.