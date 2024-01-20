JMU Football Recruitment: Coaches Target Virginia Talent and Beyond

James Madison University's (JMU) football team, under the guidance of head coach Bob Chesney, is aggressively scouting and recruiting high school talent across Virginia. With a keen eye focused on the 2025 class and beyond, Chesney and his staff, including defensive line coach Sam Daniels and wide receivers coach Justin Harper, are aiming to build a formidable team capable of competing in the College Football Playoff in the near future.
Virginia Talent Hunt
The coaching staff has identified potential wide receiver/defensive back targets such as Trey Jones from Oscar Smith High School and Matthew Outten from Portsmouth High School. Scholarships have been extended, marking a strategic move to tap into the rich vein of athletic talent that Virginia's high schools have to offer.
Expanding Recruitment Horizons
In addition to local recruitment, the Dukes' coaching staff has also extended their reach beyond state lines. In a significant move, they have offered a scholarship to Heath McRee, a wide receiver from Westlake High School in Texas. Known for producing quality college football receivers, Westlake High School's alumni include Jaden Greathouse, who had a promising start at Notre Dame.
McRee: A Potentially Pivotal Addition
McRee, who also excels as a punt and kick returner, could potentially raise the standard of play for the Dukes. His recruitment could bolster JMU's wide receiver roster, which currently lacks depth, especially for the 2024 class. McRee is presently considering JMU and has a campus visit in the pipeline, hinting at a promising future for the Dukes' recruitment efforts.
In conclusion, Chesney's recruitment drive indicates a concrete strategy to build a potent JMU football team. By focusing on both local and out-of-state talent, the Dukes are poised to make an impressive mark in the College Football Playoff in the coming years.