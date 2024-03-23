JM Calma Clinches Victory in 2024 PBA All-Star Big Men Obstacle Course Challenge

At the University of St. La Salle Gym in Bacolod, JM Calma, NorthPort's dynamic forward, emerged victorious in the 2024 PBA All-Star Big Men Obstacle Course Challenge on March 23. Demonstrating exceptional skill and agility, Calma beat out competitors Santi Santillan and James Laput, completing the course with a lightning-fast time of 26 seconds to claim the P30,000 prize. This victory marks Calma as the third winner in the history of the challenge, following in the footsteps of PBA stars Beau Belga and Dave Marcelo.

Advertisment

Path to Victory

Calma's journey to the top of the podium was marked by remarkable performances against some of the league's best. In the elimination rounds, he showcased his prowess by defeating Moala Tautua of San Miguel and Ralph Cu of Ginebra, setting the stage for a highly anticipated finale. His flawless execution in the final round, where competitors faced off in a time trial race through a challenging obstacle course, underscored his readiness for the challenge and his place among the PBA's elite big men.

Competitive Field

Advertisment

The obstacle course attracted a competitive field, with Santi Santillan and James Laput both making strong showings. Santillan, of Rain or Shine, and Laput, of Magnolia, recorded times of 29 and 39 seconds, respectively, in the final round, securing their places as worthy adversaries. The event's format, shifting from head-to-head matchups in the elimination rounds to a time trial race in the finale, tested the versatility and skill of all participants, making Calma's victory all the more impressive.

All-Star Weekend Highlights

Beyond the obstacle course, the 2024 PBA All-Star Weekend was filled with memorable moments. Calma, in particular, showcased his versatility by participating in the three-point shootout's big man edition and the Rookies Sophomores Juniors Game. His performances across events highlighted his all-around skill set and contributed to an exciting weekend of basketball festivities.

JM Calma's triumph in the Big Men Obstacle Course Challenge not only showcased his individual talents but also shone a spotlight on the evolving role of big men in basketball. His victory serves as inspiration for upcoming players, illustrating that agility, speed, and skill are as critical as height and strength in today's game. As the PBA continues to evolve, Calma's win will undoubtedly be remembered as a significant moment in the league's storied history.