J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars

Setting an unprecedented mark in the annals of Indian sports history, Rakesh and Sarita, two prodigious athletes from Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), have clinched India’s first-ever gold medal in the esteemed Para Archery World Championship. The duo triumphed in the Compound Open Mixed Doubles team event, outshining Brazil’s skilled archers, Charao and Gogel.

Escalating Success in International Arenas

Apart from this groundbreaking achievement, J&K’s Wushu contingent has also made an indelible impression at the Moscow Wushu Stars championship, held from May 2nd to 8th, 2023. Bhanu Partap Singh, Abhishek Jamwal, and Jiya each bagged gold medals, while Aman Singh and Priyanshu Singh won silver and bronze medals respectively, consolidating the region’s prowess in the international sports arena.

A Surge in Youth Sports Participation

Youth sports participation in J&K has witnessed a significant surge, with nearly 53 lakh youngsters demonstrating their mettle in various sports events under numerous initiatives and slogans. These events, extending across varied levels from Panchayat to national, reflect the escalating interest and involvement of the local youth in sports.

Advancements in Sports Infrastructure

J&K is also emerging as a hub for sports infrastructure, boasting the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence in Fencing and Rowing, 91 fully operational Small Khelo India Centres, and a history of hosting numerous national and international competitions. The region’s sports infrastructure underscores the significant progress and opportunities available to local athletes. The 2nd and 3rd Khelo India Winter Games, held in Gulmarg in 2021 and 2023, further established J&K’s sporting prowess, with the region’s athletes topping the medal tallies.

Among the rising stars is 16-year-old Sheetal Devi, who, despite being born without arms, has proven her exceptional talent in archery. She won three gold medals at the Para Archery World Championship, a feat she accomplished with the support of an NGO volunteer and rigorous training at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Academy in Jammu. Her story is a testament to the indomitable spirit and determination of J&K’s athletes, as they continue to push boundaries and create history.