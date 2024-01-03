en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars

Setting an unprecedented mark in the annals of Indian sports history, Rakesh and Sarita, two prodigious athletes from Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), have clinched India’s first-ever gold medal in the esteemed Para Archery World Championship. The duo triumphed in the Compound Open Mixed Doubles team event, outshining Brazil’s skilled archers, Charao and Gogel.

Escalating Success in International Arenas

Apart from this groundbreaking achievement, J&K’s Wushu contingent has also made an indelible impression at the Moscow Wushu Stars championship, held from May 2nd to 8th, 2023. Bhanu Partap Singh, Abhishek Jamwal, and Jiya each bagged gold medals, while Aman Singh and Priyanshu Singh won silver and bronze medals respectively, consolidating the region’s prowess in the international sports arena.

A Surge in Youth Sports Participation

Youth sports participation in J&K has witnessed a significant surge, with nearly 53 lakh youngsters demonstrating their mettle in various sports events under numerous initiatives and slogans. These events, extending across varied levels from Panchayat to national, reflect the escalating interest and involvement of the local youth in sports.

Advancements in Sports Infrastructure

J&K is also emerging as a hub for sports infrastructure, boasting the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence in Fencing and Rowing, 91 fully operational Small Khelo India Centres, and a history of hosting numerous national and international competitions. The region’s sports infrastructure underscores the significant progress and opportunities available to local athletes. The 2nd and 3rd Khelo India Winter Games, held in Gulmarg in 2021 and 2023, further established J&K’s sporting prowess, with the region’s athletes topping the medal tallies.

Among the rising stars is 16-year-old Sheetal Devi, who, despite being born without arms, has proven her exceptional talent in archery. She won three gold medals at the Para Archery World Championship, a feat she accomplished with the support of an NGO volunteer and rigorous training at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Academy in Jammu. Her story is a testament to the indomitable spirit and determination of J&K’s athletes, as they continue to push boundaries and create history.

0
India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

SonyLIV Unveils 2024 Lineup: Highlights Multilingual Content and Global Expansion

By Dil Bar Irshad

'Captain Miller': Gearing up for a Grand Pre-Release Event

By BNN Correspondents

'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai': Nivin Pauly's Immortal Love Story Premieres at Rotterdam

By BNN Correspondents

Premgi Amaren Announces Marriage Plans: A Buzz in Kollywood

By Rafia Tasleem

Violent Feud Escalates into Shooting in Gharuan: Four Arrested ...
@Crime · 1 min
Violent Feud Escalates into Shooting in Gharuan: Four Arrested ...
heart comment 0
Insurance Company Reprimanded for Unjust Claim Rejection

By Rafia Tasleem

Insurance Company Reprimanded for Unjust Claim Rejection
SonyLIV Unveils Expansive Multi-Language Content Lineup for 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

SonyLIV Unveils Expansive Multi-Language Content Lineup for 2024
Allegations of Privatization Emerge as Jindal Steel Takes Over Part of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

By Rafia Tasleem

Allegations of Privatization Emerge as Jindal Steel Takes Over Part of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
Euro-Siberian Common Shelducks Unexpectedly Spotted in Burdwan After Several Decades

By Rafia Tasleem

Euro-Siberian Common Shelducks Unexpectedly Spotted in Burdwan After Several Decades
Latest Headlines
World News
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
13 seconds
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
29 seconds
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
34 seconds
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
43 seconds
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
46 seconds
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
49 seconds
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
54 seconds
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
57 seconds
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
Sacramento State Hornets vs UMKC Kangaroos: A Pick 'Em Game to Watch
58 seconds
Sacramento State Hornets vs UMKC Kangaroos: A Pick 'Em Game to Watch
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
49 seconds
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
10 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
58 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app