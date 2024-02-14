J.J. Yeley to Drive for NY Racing Team in 2024 Daytona 500

February 14, 2024 - In a much-anticipated announcement, J.J. Yeley has been revealed as the driver for NY Racing Team's Daytona 500 attempt in 2024. The team, owned by African American entrepreneur John Cohen, will participate in the race with Yeley behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

A New Chapter for NY Racing Team

NY Racing Team, formerly known as Xxxtreme Motorsport and Team Xtreme Racing, is set to make a comeback in the NASCAR Cup Series after a hiatus. The team has a rich history of partnerships and sponsorships, including with Premium Motorsports and BK Racing. With car bodies supplied by Richard Childress Racing and engines by Hendrick Motorsports, the team is gearing up for a strong showing in the 2024 Daytona 500.

J.J. Yeley: The Man Behind the Wheel

J.J. Yeley, an experienced driver with an impressive racing record, is set to pilot the No. 44 Chevrolet. Yeley's last appearance in the Daytona 500 was back in 2015, making his return to the iconic race all the more exciting. He will be joining other drivers such as Kaz Grala, David Ragan, Anthony Alfredo, B.J. McLeod, and Jimmie Johnson in the event.

The Road to Daytona 500

With 42 cars on the entry list, only 40 can compete in the race, leading to a nail-biting qualifying process. Yeley's No. 44 Chevrolet is one of six non-charter entries vying for a spot in the 40-car field. Only four non-charter entries will qualify for the race, with two locking in based on speed and two more based on their results in the Bluegreen Vacations Duels. The remaining two non-charter entries will not compete in the race.

As the race day approaches, all eyes will be on J.J. Yeley and the NY Racing Team. Will they secure a spot in the 40-car field and make a triumphant return to the NASCAR Cup Series? Only time will tell.

