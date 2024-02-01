JJ Watt and Dawn Team Up for Super Bowl Cleanup Promotion

In a unique collaboration, celebrated football player JJ Watt has teamed up with Dawn, the renowned dishwashing liquid brand, for a special Super Bowl-themed promotion. The company is set to give away $1 million worth of its premium product, Dawn Platinum, to aid in the aftermath of Super Bowl watch parties, which are known for their fun, camaraderie, and inevitable messes.

More Than Just a Cleanup

The promotion extends beyond just addressing post-Super Bowl cleanup. It includes a $3 coupon for Dawn products and a grand prize that promises an all-expense-paid trip to Scottsdale, Arizona. The lucky grand prize winner, along with up to nine guests, will be treated to an ultimate wash party. The highlight of this party? An opportunity to meet Watt himself, who will participate in washing dishes, bridging the gap between the glamour of football and the mundane yet essential task of cleaning up.

Dawn: A Champion for Wildlife

Integral to this promotion is Dawn's longstanding role in wildlife conservation. The dishwashing liquid is a trusted tool among wildlife rescuers, specifically for removing oil from animals such as birds. JD Bergeron, CEO of International Bird Rescue, vouched for Dawn's effectiveness and gentleness, factors that are critical to the survival of the wildlife they rescue. This aspect of the promotion underscores the brand's commitment to environmental protection, adding another layer to this unique collaboration.

A Win-Win Situation

Watt's partnership with Dawn serves as a reminder of the connection between Super Bowl watch parties and the subsequent cleanup. It emphasizes the role of brands like Dawn in facilitating these gatherings that involve family, friends, and food. This promotion, therefore, is not just about winning prizes or meeting famous athletes. It represents a celebration of community, shared experiences, and the small efforts that help protect our environment.