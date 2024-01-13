en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights

With a racquet in hand and an unyielding spirit, Czech tennis player Jiri Lehecka has climbed up to No. 32 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. Recently, the promising athlete opened up about his fondness for Australia, attributing his preference for beginning the tennis year down under to the country’s relaxed atmosphere, favourable weather conditions, and top-notch sporting facilities.

Cherishing Australia’s Sporting Culture

Lehecka’s affinity for Australia extends beyond the tennis court. He expressed his admiration for the nation’s sporting culture, which, coupled with their delectable cuisine, makes the Australian soil appealing. This love for the country was further cemented by his impressive run at last year’s Australian Open, where he reached the quarter-finals. For Lehecka, it wasn’t just about the game; it was about the connections formed and experiences gained.

Reflecting on Personal Growth and Achievements

Lehecka’s journey to the upper echelons of tennis hasn’t been a solo endeavor. His long-standing coaching relationship with Michal Navrati has been instrumental in his evolution from Futures tournaments to becoming a seeded player in larger events. Lehecka sees himself as a focused player on the court, but he also believes in having fun and letting his personality shine. Off the court, he indulges in card games, Netflix, and spending quality time with his team, maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

A Piece of Advice for His Younger Self

When asked what advice he’d offer his younger self, Lehecka’s words echoed wisdom and experience. He emphasized the importance of not stressing over perfection but focusing on mental strength and prioritizing the right aspects while competing. It seems that looking back at his journey only reaffirms Lehecka’s love for tennis and the life it has offered him.

0
Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
6 mins ago
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
As the cost of living in Australia continues to mount, a disturbing trend is emerging. Financial strain is increasingly deterring individuals, predominantly men aged between 45 and 64, from seeking regular health check-ups. This trend could potentially have dire consequences for the early detection and successful treatment of diseases like prostate cancer. The Numbers Speak
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
Tesla's New Software Update Enhances Navigation and Autonomy
16 mins ago
Tesla's New Software Update Enhances Navigation and Autonomy
Son's Quick Thinking Saves Mother as Tree Crushes Car in Queensland Storm
41 mins ago
Son's Quick Thinking Saves Mother as Tree Crushes Car in Queensland Storm
Gordon Fischer's Remarkable Collection of Vintage Volkswagens: A Testament to Passion and Precision
6 mins ago
Gordon Fischer's Remarkable Collection of Vintage Volkswagens: A Testament to Passion and Precision
Massive Pile-Up on Sydney's Parramatta Road Leaves Several Injured
7 mins ago
Massive Pile-Up on Sydney's Parramatta Road Leaves Several Injured
Anglicare Victoria Offers Free Online Parenting Workshop to Navigate Children's Emotions
11 mins ago
Anglicare Victoria Offers Free Online Parenting Workshop to Navigate Children's Emotions
Latest Headlines
World News
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
30 seconds
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
40 seconds
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
53 seconds
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
3 mins
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety
3 mins
UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
4 mins
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
4 mins
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
6 mins
Cost of Living Pressures Impacting Health Check-ups in Australia
Weibo Blocks Trending Hashtag on Taiwan Election Amidst Tensions
6 mins
Weibo Blocks Trending Hashtag on Taiwan Election Amidst Tensions
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app