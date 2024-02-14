Jion Studios Open Day: A New Hub for Fitness and Arts Enthusiasts in Ripon

Tomorrow, Jion Studios in Ripon's city center invites everyone to an open day, showcasing their newly transformed multi-studio layout. The space above the Yorkshire Trading Company has been meticulously redesigned to house a karate dojo, yoga studio, and a cutting-edge photography studio, The Light Room.

A New Hub for Fitness and Arts Enthusiasts

Founders Ady Gray and Nicola Priest have spared no expense in creating a space where fitness and studio arts enthusiasts can come together and thrive. With a strong focus on community, Jion Studios will offer a range of classes catering to all ages and abilities. The open day on Saturday, February 17, will feature free classes and demonstrations throughout the day.

Blending Passions: Karate Meets Yoga

Ady Gray, founder of The Karate Dojo, and his partner, Nicola Priest, founder of Exhale Yoga, have come together to create a unique environment where martial arts and yoga can coexist and complement each other. Both believe that the combination of these disciplines will create a well-rounded fitness experience, appealing to a diverse audience.

The studio will also feature a lounge area, providing a space for attendees to relax and connect with like-minded individuals. Other businesses, such as The Light Room and aerial grace classes, will join Jion Studios, further enriching the community and expanding the range of available activities.

A Space for 'Good People'

Ady and Nicola's vision is to create a space for "good people" who share a passion for fitness and the arts. By focusing on building a strong community, they hope to inspire and support others in their fitness journeys while fostering an environment that encourages creativity and collaboration.

The open day on February 17 offers an opportunity for the public to explore the new facilities and experience firsthand the diverse range of classes and activities on offer. With free classes and demonstrations running throughout the day, there's no better time to discover what Jion Studios has to offer.

As Ripon's newest multi-studio facility, Jion Studios promises to bring people together through fitness and the arts, providing a unique space for personal growth, connection, and creativity.

What: Jion Studios Open Day

When: Saturday, February 17

Where: Above Yorkshire Trading Company, Ripon City Center

Join Ady, Nicola, and the Jion Studios community for a day of discovery and inspiration. Witness the fusion of karate and yoga, explore the state-of-the-art facilities, and connect with like-minded individuals who share your passion for fitness and the arts.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the exciting journey as Jion Studios brings together 'good people' and sets the stage for a thriving community in the heart of Ripon City Center.