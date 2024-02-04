Jimmy Vaccaro: The Legendary Oddsmaker Shaping Las Vegas Sports Betting

In the annals of Las Vegas sports betting, a name resonates with an enduring legacy - Jimmy Vaccaro. With a career that spans nearly five decades, Vaccaro emerged as a pioneer in sportsbook management, earning him a rightful place in the inaugural class of the Sports Gambling Hall of Fame in 2023. His influence has been instrumental in molding the city's vibrant sports betting scene since the 1970s, setting him apart as one of the most celebrated oddsmakers in Las Vegas.

The Legendary Oddsmaker

Vaccaro's reputation as a legendary oddsmaker is comparable to the greats in different fields, with opinions varying on who holds the top spot. His fame transcends the betting industry, finding representation in popular culture. Notably, Matt Damon portrayed his brother Sonny in the movie 'Air', while Vaccaro himself made a cameo in 'The Simpsons' back in 1995.

Reminiscing the Glory Days

His career is a treasure trove of fascinating anecdotes, particularly from the glory days of Las Vegas's big boxing matches. Vaccaro fondly recounts Muhammad Ali's last big fight, and his stories about setting betting lines for high-profile battles, such as the infamous Mike Tyson vs. Buster Douglas match, are legendary. It was Vaccaro who set the odds at 42 to 1, a number that became iconic in the annals of boxing history following Douglas's unexpected victory.

Pioneering Practices and Lasting Influence

Vaccaro also introduced innovative betting practices like the over/under on season win totals, which began with the Dallas Cowboys in 1989. His contributions have played a significant role in the mainstream acceptance of sports betting, a fact underscored by the Super Bowl LVIII being hosted in Las Vegas. The city, long synonymous with major sporting events, owes much to figures like Vaccaro for its vibrant sports culture.