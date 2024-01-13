en English
NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo Emerges as NFL’s ‘Sexiest’ Player in Unusual Gamblino Study

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
Jimmy Garoppolo Emerges as NFL’s ‘Sexiest’ Player in Unusual Gamblino Study

Journeying beyond the confines of typical sports recognition, online casino site Gamblino has taken a unique route to spotlight NFL players. In a recent study, the site has named San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, as the ‘sexiest’ player for the 2023-2024 season. The analysis, which focused on factors such as facial attractiveness, social media engagement, and player height, saw Garoppolo top the list with an overall score of 76.71 out of 100.

Garoppolo Takes the Crown

In this unexpected but intriguing twist, Garoppolo didn’t just claim the crown but outshone his competitors with a facial attractiveness score of 7.79. The quarterback also proved popular on Instagram, with 13.3% of comments on his posts featuring the heart-eyes emoji, indicating a significant level of admiration from his followers.

Chasing Garoppolo’s lead, Joey Bosa and Harrison Butker secured second and third places, respectively. Los Angeles Chargers’ Bosa’s 6’5 stature and his facial score of 8.12 considerably contributed to his ranking. Kansas City Chiefs’ Butker was not far behind, gaining recognition with his 7.58 facial attractiveness rating and his impressive 6’4 height.

The Rest of the Pack

The top ten ‘sexiest’ players list also included well-known names like Joe Burrow, CeeDee Lamb, and Travis Kelce. Kelce, in particular, gained a notable popularity surge attributed to his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift. Interestingly, Detroit Lions’ Mike Badgley, despite having the highest facial score of 8.90, found himself in the 20th spot overall.

The study aimed to add a quantitative measure to attractiveness, a trait often seen as subjective. The results not only highlight the tendency to view quarterbacks as attractive, but also emphasize the influence of charisma, talent, and public image on perceptions of attractiveness, as noted by a spokesperson for Gambino.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

