Jimmie Johnson's Quest for a Spot in the Daytona 500 with Legacy Motor Club

Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, is set to pilot the No. 84 Toyota for the Legacy Motor Club team in the season-opening Daytona 500. However, the road to the starting grid won't be easy, as Johnson will be driving a non-charter entry and must earn his spot in the race.

A New Chapter for Legacy Motor Club

Johnson, who co-owns the team, has overhauled Legacy Motor Club for the upcoming season. He has brought in Matt Kenseth, a fellow Hall of Fame driver, as a competition adviser, and signed John Hunter Nemechek to drive the No. 42 Toyota. The team has also shifted to Toyota as its manufacturer and will be going it alone without any technical alliances with other teams.

With a limited nine-race schedule, Johnson is focusing more on the business side of Legacy, while Kenseth mentors the young drivers. The team is aiming to make the leap into respectability and get their cars back in victory lane.

Racing for a Spot in the Daytona 500

Johnson, who has two Daytona 500 wins under his belt, will have to qualify on speed or be the highest non-charter finisher in his respective race to secure a spot in the field. Last year, he had to rely on his qualifying speed and started in 39th place, but did not finish the race.

"It's a new challenge, and I'm excited for it," Johnson said. "I know it's going to be tough, but I'm confident in the team and our ability to earn a spot in the race."

Expanding Horizons: Extreme E and Formula E

Johnson is not just focusing on NASCAR. He will also be competing in the Extreme E series with Legacy Motor Club, alongside drivers Travis Pastrana and Gray Leadbetter. Johnson is excited for this new opportunity to represent America in the off-road racing series.

"It's a completely different type of racing, and I'm looking forward to the challenge," Johnson said. "I'm also excited about the environmental message behind Extreme E and the opportunity to promote sustainability."

Legacy Motor Club has also announced an expansion into Formula E, filling a void left by Lewis Hamilton's X44 team not returning for the final season. Johnson and team ambassador Richard Petty both tout seven championship NASCAR Cup series titles.

As Johnson embarks on this new chapter in his racing career, he is optimistic about the changes and believes the team can get its cars back in victory lane.

"We've made a lot of changes, and I'm confident in the direction we're headed," Johnson said. "We have a lot of work to do, but I'm excited to see what we can accomplish."

Johnson's journey back to the Daytona 500 starting grid begins with qualifying on February 14th. Will he be able to overcome the challenges and secure a spot in the race? Only time will tell.