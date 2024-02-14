Jimmie Johnson's New Challenge: A Shot at the 2024 Daytona 500 with Legacy Motor Club

Jimmie Johnson, a two-time Daytona 500 winner and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, is embarking on a new challenge. He will pilot the No. 84 Toyota for the Legacy Motor Club team he co-owns, aiming to secure his starting spot in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500.

A New Chapter in Johnson's Career

Johnson faces a tough task ahead. He must qualify among six non-charter cars for four open spots in the race, with no past champion's provisional available. Despite a challenging season last year, Johnson is undeterred and plans to compete in nine races this year.

Changes at Legacy Motor Club

Meanwhile, Legacy Motor Club has made significant changes to improve performance. Johnson has been replaced by Travis Pastrana for the Extreme E season, who will be joined by co-driver Gray Leadbetter. This move fills the gap left by Lewis Hamilton's X44 team not returning for the final season.

Expanding Horizons

In an exciting development, Legacy Motor Club is also branching out of the NASCAR Cup Series to make its Extreme E debut in Saudi Arabia. Johnson, along with Pastrana and Leadbetter, will compete in the off-road racing series using electric SUVs. Johnson expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating, "I'm thrilled to get back to my roots in off-road racing."

The club has also brought in Matt Kenseth as a competition adviser, added John Hunter Nemechek as a driver, and switched to Toyota as their manufacturer. Despite facing challenges and controversies, Johnson remains optimistic about getting the team back to victory lane.

With these changes, Legacy Motor Club hopes to continue its success in the series. Johnson is set to juggle his Extreme E commitments with his nine scheduled Cup Series races in 2024.

Johnson's journey continues, proving that even after achieving legendary status, there are always new challenges to conquer and victories to chase.