Jimmie Johnson Teams Up with Legacy Motor Club and Creed for Daytona 500

Jimmie Johnson, NASCAR's seven-time champion, makes a power move by joining forces with Legacy Motor Club for the upcoming Daytona 500. This partnership, fueled by Legacy's collaboration with Live Nation, will feature Creed's logo on Johnson's No. 84 car, marking a new career milestone for the rock band.

A Fusion of Racing and Music

Johnson's team, inspired by the iconic Richard Petty, has redesigned the No. 84 car with Creed's logo emblazoned on it. This unique blend of racing and music is generating excitement among fans as Creed prepares for their reunion tour.

Revamping Legacy Motor Club

Legacy Motor Club has undergone significant changes in its pit crew department. They've recruited new crew members and formed a partnership with 23XI Racing to create a Pit Crew Development Group (PDG). This reserve squad will pit Johnson's No. 84 Toyota Camry at the Daytona 500.

Experienced crew members like Scott Brzozowski and Matt Wilps will be part of the team. The PDG athletes are coached by Jake Lind, who reports to Chris Hall at Legacy MC and Josh Shipplett at 23XI Racing.

Matt Kenseth: The Competition Advisor

To steady Legacy Motor Club after a tumultuous debut season, Johnson has enlisted former NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth as a competition adviser. Kenseth, along with Erik Jones, will provide guidance and strategy to the team.

Johnson, who is back with a limited nine-race Cup Series schedule, is determined to turn Legacy into a competitive team. Toyota also aims to leverage Kenseth's expertise to accelerate the learning process as the team's manufacturer.

Johnson has brought in John Hunter Nemechek to drive the No. 42 Chevrolet. Despite facing challenges such as technical alliances with other teams and driver issues, Johnson is focused on building Legacy into a competitive team.

Last year, Johnson found himself spending more time on the business and branding side than on the competition programs. With Kenseth's help, he hopes to shift the focus back to racing and get Legacy's cars back in victory lane.

In summary, Jimmie Johnson, with the help of Matt Kenseth, is leading a major overhaul of Legacy Motor Club. The goal is to make the team more competitive and return to winning ways. The upcoming Daytona 500 will be a crucial test for this revamped team.