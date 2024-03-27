Jimmer Fredette Leads USA 3x3 Basketball Team to 2024 Paris Olympics

Former BYU phenomenon Jimmer Fredette, alongside Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox, and Dylan Travis, will represent the United States in the 3x3 basketball competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This announcement comes after the team's stellar performance, securing a silver medal at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup and winning gold at the 2023 Pan American Games and the 2022 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup. These achievements highlight the team's dominance in the sport and mark a significant milestone in Fredette's career, transitioning from a college basketball star and NBA player to an Olympic athlete.