Sports

Jim Ross Sheds Light on Wrestling Legends’ Relationships on ‘Grilling JR’

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:41 am EST
Legendary wrestling commentator, Jim Ross, has unravelled the intriguing relationships between Bill Watts, Jim Crockett, and Dusty Rhodes on the latest episode of his podcast, Grilling JR. Ross, known for his rich insights into the wrestling world, delved into the complex dynamics between these wrestling titans, highlighting their professional caution, mutual respect, and playful rivalry.

A Cautious Yet Professional Dance

Bill Watts and Jim Crockett, two prominent wrestling promoters, maintained a cautious yet professional relationship. Ross observed that the reputations of previous promoters might have played a role in shaping their approach to each other. Despite this, Ross painted a picture of camaraderie, sharing that the two often enjoyed laughs and meals together, reflecting a mutual respect that transcended their professional caution.

Crockett’s Trust in Dusty Rhodes

While Watts and Crockett maintained their professional dynamic, Crockett found a trusted ally in Dusty Rhodes. Ross pointed out that Crockett trusted Rhodes to handle the booking for his shows, a testament to Rhodes’ strategic acumen and Crockett’s faith in his ability. This partnership further underlines the complex interplay in the wrestling industry, where trust and professionalism often go hand in hand.

The Crafting of the ‘American Dream’

Delving into the relationship between Watts and Rhodes, Ross underscored Watts’ significant role in shaping Rhodes’ iconic ‘American Dream’ persona during their time in Florida. Despite not always being on the same page, the two maintained a respectful, longstanding relationship. Their healthy rivalry, rooted in their Oklahoma-Texas origins, added a playful layer to their professional collaboration. Ross’ in-depth analysis uncovers the human dynamics that drive the wrestling world, shedding light on the narratives that often remain hidden behind the scenes.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

