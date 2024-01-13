Jim Ross Reflects on NJPW Commentary, Praises Nakamura and Okada

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, in a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, opened up about his stint as a commentator for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) on AXS TV, a tenure that began in 2013. Ross expressed his heartfelt appreciation towards WWE for facilitating him to explore varied roles while under contract.

Jim Ross’s Tenure with NJPW

Despite the inability to extend his tenure with NJPW, Ross communicated that he has no hard feelings about the experience. On the contrary, he cherished the opportunity and expressed gratitude for the treatment he received from AXS TV.

Mark Cuban’s Act of Generosity

One of the moments that stood out during his tenure was the generosity shown by Mark Cuban, who went out of his way to assist Ross during a personal crisis. The billionaire entrepreneur and owner of AXS TV offered his private jet to fly in a neurologist for Ross, a gesture that left a significant imprint on the commentator.

Memorable Matches and Unfulfilled Potential

Reflecting on his favorite matches from NJPW, Jim Ross singled out bouts involving Shinsuke Nakamura and Kazuchika Okada as particularly memorable. He lauded Nakamura’s unique style and Okada’s special talents, highlighting their perfect timing and in-ring psychology. Despite Nakamura’s impressive skills, Ross feels that his potential remains untapped in WWE. He suggested that more efforts are needed to fully exploit Nakamura’s capabilities.

In a world where wrestling’s storylines often blur the line between fiction and reality, the sincerity and passion of commentators like Jim Ross bring a unique dimension to the sport. Through his podcast, Ross continues to offer insights into the wrestling industry, shedding light on his experiences and perspectives that are seldom shared elsewhere.