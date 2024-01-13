en English
Sports

Jim Ross Reflects on NJPW Commentary, Praises Nakamura and Okada

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Jim Ross Reflects on NJPW Commentary, Praises Nakamura and Okada

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, in a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, opened up about his stint as a commentator for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) on AXS TV, a tenure that began in 2013. Ross expressed his heartfelt appreciation towards WWE for facilitating him to explore varied roles while under contract.

Jim Ross’s Tenure with NJPW

Despite the inability to extend his tenure with NJPW, Ross communicated that he has no hard feelings about the experience. On the contrary, he cherished the opportunity and expressed gratitude for the treatment he received from AXS TV.

Mark Cuban’s Act of Generosity

One of the moments that stood out during his tenure was the generosity shown by Mark Cuban, who went out of his way to assist Ross during a personal crisis. The billionaire entrepreneur and owner of AXS TV offered his private jet to fly in a neurologist for Ross, a gesture that left a significant imprint on the commentator.

Memorable Matches and Unfulfilled Potential

Reflecting on his favorite matches from NJPW, Jim Ross singled out bouts involving Shinsuke Nakamura and Kazuchika Okada as particularly memorable. He lauded Nakamura’s unique style and Okada’s special talents, highlighting their perfect timing and in-ring psychology. Despite Nakamura’s impressive skills, Ross feels that his potential remains untapped in WWE. He suggested that more efforts are needed to fully exploit Nakamura’s capabilities.

In a world where wrestling’s storylines often blur the line between fiction and reality, the sincerity and passion of commentators like Jim Ross bring a unique dimension to the sport. Through his podcast, Ross continues to offer insights into the wrestling industry, shedding light on his experiences and perspectives that are seldom shared elsewhere.

Sports United States Wrestling
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

