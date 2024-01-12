en English
Sports

Jim Ross on Sting’s Last Match and AEW Revolution Tag Team Bout

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:45 am EST
Jim Ross on Sting’s Last Match and AEW Revolution Tag Team Bout

The wrestling world is abuzz as WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross, on his podcast, delved into insightful discussions surrounding Sting’s final match and the forthcoming AEW Revolution tag team match. The match is set to feature Sting and Darby Allin going head-to-head with The Young Bucks.

Ross to Call Sting’s Last Match?

Jim Ross, known for his distinct resonance in the wrestling world, expressed his inclination to call Sting’s last match at Revolution. This idea, he shared, was not just his alone but also resonated with AEW President Tony Khan. Both found it fitting, considering Ross’s long-standing association with the wrestling world and his history of calling Sting’s matches.

The Young Bucks: A Reinvention?

While discussing the upcoming tag team match, Ross supported the decision of Sting and Darby Allin facing The Young Bucks. He acknowledged that despite the inevitable social media scrutiny, it was a good match-up. The Young Bucks, according to Ross, are at a juncture where they seek to reinvent themselves. This match, he opined, could signify a fresh start for them, marking a new chapter in their wrestling story.

Sting’s Undefeated Streak at AEW

On the topic of Sting potentially losing his undefeated streak at AEW, Ross drew a parallel to his disapproval of The Undertaker’s loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. He suggested that it isn’t necessary for a legend like Sting to lose, especially when the stakes are this high. Ross appreciated the use of Sting in a tag team match, considering his age and the more dynamic action it involves.

Ross’s Future with AEW

Ross also shared his wishes to continue with AEW after his contract ends on February 14, 2024. He acknowledged his age and the need for a dose of realism in his expectations, yet his passion for wrestling and dedication to AEW were palpable. As the wrestling industry eagerly anticipates the future match, Ross’s enthusiasm and commitment to his craft continue to be inspiring.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

