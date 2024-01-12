en English
Sports

Jim Ross Expresses Desire to Renew Contract with AEW on Podcast

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:37 pm EST
Renowned wrestling commentator and host of the podcast ‘Grilling JR’, Jim Ross, recently opened up about his current contract situation with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Ross revealed that his agreement with AEW is set to expire on February 14 and expressed his desire to renew his ties with the wrestling company.

Ross’s Desire to Stay with AEW

In the recent episode of his podcast, Ross was interrupted by a phone call, sparking a conversation with his co-host Conrad about his contract’s future. Ross expressed an earnest wish to conclude his illustrious career with AEW, while also acknowledging the need for realism given his age. He drew parallels to other seasoned veterans in their respective fields, such as football coaches Nick Saban and Bill Belichick, both well into their 60s and still actively contributing.

Recent Involvement and Future Prospects

Ross also emphasized his fondness for the wrestling company and the joy he derives from his work. His active involvement with AEW was noted during the recent AEW Dynamite event, where he was part of the commentary team for the main event, featuring Sting & Darby Allin against Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita. Additionally, Ross shared his improving health status and his plans for the forthcoming AEW Revolution.

Uncertainty Surrounds Ross’s Contract Renewal

Despite Ross’s expressed desire to stay, uncertainty still surrounds his future with AEW after his contract expiration. The wrestling news outlet Fightful has indicated that it will provide updates on Ross’s status with AEW as more information becomes available. As Ross’s contract end date draws near, fans and followers eagerly await news on his next move.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

