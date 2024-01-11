en English
Investments

Jim Ratcliffe’s Role in Manchester United Ownership: An Exploration of Sports Integrity Issues

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
In a move that has sent ripples through the footballing world, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has stepped into the scene of the iconic Manchester United. Ratcliffe, known for his vast business empire, INEOS, has agreed to acquire a 25% stake in the club, marking his entry into the realm of football ownership. This arrangement, however, has drawn criticism, with parallels being drawn to a hypothetical situation where a buyer interested in a full property is offered only a part of it.

Ownership and Control: A Delicate Balance

By agreeing to this partial ownership, Ratcliffe could be playing the role of a ‘useful idiot’ for the Glazer family, the controlling shareholders of Manchester United. While he tackles the demanding aspects of running the club, the Glazers could reap the benefits of ownership, without the hassles of active management.

This scenario brings to light the concept of ‘lifetime tenure’ in football club ownership. The Glazers, by selling a part of their stake, seem to be attempting to maintain their status as owners without the commitment that running a club like Manchester United demands.

Navigating the Details of Ownership

The inclusion of ‘drag along’ and ‘tag along’ rights in the ownership agreement, which give the Glazers the right to sell their shares along with Ratcliffe’s in case of a future sale, and vice versa, demand attention. These details, often overlooked, can have a significant impact on club operations and the power dynamics within the club’s decision-making bodies.

The Glazers have also involved Sir Dave Brailsford, a renowned performance guru, in the club’s affairs. While Brailsford’s past successes in sports are noteworthy, his recent endeavors have been less fruitful, raising questions about his role and the potential effects on Manchester United.

An Outsider in a Complex Game

Ratcliffe’s investment in the refurbishment of Old Trafford and his past inexperience in football are significant concerns. The football industry is notorious for exploiting newcomers, and Ratcliffe, despite his extensive business expertise, is an outsider in this game.

The article concludes by invoking the Yorkshire Cricket scandal and the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) recent statement on Spain’s anti-doping shortcomings. These references suggest broader issues in sports management and integrity, hinting at the challenges Ratcliffe may face in his new role.

Investments Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

