Jim Nantz: The Broadcaster with a Human Touch in the High-Stakes World of Football

Jim Nantz, the veteran sports broadcaster, is set to call his seventh Super Bowl this weekend, a remarkable feat in a career that has spanned four decades. As he prepares to take the microphone, Nantz reflected on his personal connections within the world of sports, revealing a deeply human side to the high-stakes world of professional football.
A Chance Encounter
Nantz's journey began in 1982 when he started working as a sports anchor at KSL-TV in Salt Lake City. During that time, he also called games for the Utah Jazz and formed a bond with a young graduate assistant for the BYU Cougars football team, Andy Reid. This weekend, Nantz will call the Super Bowl, featuring Reid's Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers.
Nantz and Reid's connection dates back over 42 years, and the sports broadcaster attributes much of his success to that early encounter. "Andy was a young graduate assistant, and I was just starting my career," Nantz recalled during a CBS Sports media event on Tuesday. "We hit it off immediately, and I've been fortunate to watch his career unfold from the very beginning."
The Coaching Tree
Reid's influence on the NFL extends far beyond his own team. His coaching tree includes Sean McDermott, John Harbaugh, Matt Nagy, Doug Pederson, Ron Rivera, and Todd Bowles. These coaches have led their respective teams to numerous playoff appearances and Super Bowl victories, showcasing the lasting impact of Reid's mentorship.
Brad Childress, a former Eagles quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator under Reid, shared his memories of working with the renowned coach. "Andy had this unique ability to bring out the best in his players and coaches," Childress said. "He was always willing to listen and adapt, which I think is a big part of his success."
Childress, who watched several of his former colleagues face off in the AFC Championship, credits Reid with helping to develop players like Donovan McNabb during their time in Philadelphia. "The Eagles let Andy go, but he's shown that he's still one of the best coaches in the league," Childress added. "His ability to connect with players and coaches is truly remarkable."
Keeping It Fresh
For Nantz, the challenge of keeping his commentary fresh is a constant one. He draws inspiration from his experiences covering Tiger Woods' victories and the New England Patriots' dynasty, finding new ways to tell the stories of athletes who continue to push the boundaries of their respective sports.
"Every game is a new opportunity to tell a story, to connect with the audience in a meaningful way," Nantz said. "I've been fortunate to be a part of some incredible moments in sports history, and I'm always looking for ways to make each broadcast special."
As Nantz prepares to call his seventh Super Bowl, he looks back on the first championship team he announced, the 1984 BYU Cougars. The influence of their coach, LaVell Edwards, on Reid is undeniable, and Nantz believes that this connection has played a significant role in Reid's success.
This weekend, as the Kansas City Chiefs take the field against the San Francisco 49ers, Nantz will once again have the opportunity to tell the story of a game that will be remembered for years to come. And as he does so, he will undoubtedly draw upon the personal connections he has made throughout his career, bringing a deeply human element to the high-stakes world of professional football.
In the end, it is these connections that make Nantz's broadcasts so memorable. As he said during the CBS Sports media event, "Sports are about more than just the games. They're about the people who play them, the fans who love them, and the stories that bring us all together."