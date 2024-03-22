Jim Nantz Steps Back from March Madness Commentary to Focus on Family, NFL, and Golf

As the men's NCAA Tournament tips off, a familiar voice is notably absent from the broadcast. Jim Nantz, the iconic broadcaster who has been the lead voice for CBS's NCAA Tournament coverage since 1991, has decided to step away from calling March Madness games. This change marks the end of an era for sports fans accustomed to Nantz's signature "hello, friends" greeting each spring.
End of an Era
Nantz's decision to step back from the NCAA Tournament was driven by a desire to focus more on his family and his other broadcasting commitments, which include calling The Masters and serving as the lead play-by-play announcer for CBS's NFL coverage alongside Tony Romo. While Nantz is not retiring from broadcasting altogether, he expressed that "something had to go" given his extensive commitments. His absence from the March Madness lineup ends a long-standing tradition of his voice accompanying the tournament's most pivotal moments.
New Voice of March Madness
Taking over the reins from Nantz is Ian Eagle, who will now lead the play-by-play commentary for CBS's coverage of the NCAA Tournament. Eagle, alongside Bill Raftery and Grant Hill, with Tracy Wolfson as the lead sideline reporter, will navigate fans through the highs and lows of the tournament, starting with first-round action in New York. This new team promises to bring a fresh dynamic to the broadcast while honoring the legacy of their predecessor.
Continuing Legacy
Despite stepping away from March Madness, Nantz remains a seminal figure in sports broadcasting, with his voice continuing to grace the NFL and golf worlds. His decision reflects a broader trend among veteran broadcasters seeking balance between professional commitments and personal life. Fans can still catch Nantz during commercial breaks, notably in his appearances in Capitol One ads, and look forward to his commentary at The Masters and NFL games.
The transition of March Madness commentary from Jim Nantz to Ian Eagle marks a significant shift in sports broadcasting, yet it also underscores the enduring impact of Nantz's career and the evolving landscape of sports media. As Eagle takes the microphone for this year's tournament, fans will be reminded of the rich history of March Madness broadcasts and the voices that have made the tournament an unforgettable part of college sports culture.
Jim Nantz Steps Back from March Madness Commentary to Focus on Family, NFL, and Golf
Jim Nantz ends his tenure as the voice of NCAA Tournament, passing the baton to Ian Eagle. This transition marks a significant shift in sports broadcasting.
