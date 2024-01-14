en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Jim Miller’s Milestone Victory at UFC Vegas 84: A Testament to Skill and Determination

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:24 pm EST
Jim Miller’s Milestone Victory at UFC Vegas 84: A Testament to Skill and Determination

Breaking through the cacophony of the UFC Vegas 84 co-main event, veteran fighter Jim Miller carved another notch in his illustrious fighting career. His victory over Gabriel Benitez marked his 26th career win, a significant milestone that further cements his position in the annals of UFC history.

Miller’s Calculated Aggression

Throughout the fight, Miller demonstrated a high level of skill and strategy. Leaning on his boxing abilities, he effectively targeted Benitez’s lead leg, chipping away at his opponent’s mobility. As the fight progressed, Benitez found himself increasingly compromised, a testament to the systematic and relentless approach employed by Miller.

Strategic Transition to the Ground

By the third round, Miller exploited the opportunity to transition the fight to the ground. With Benitez’s mobility significantly impeded, the platform was set for Miller to pursue a more decisive conclusion to the fight. The seasoned fighter could have comfortably coasted to a unanimous decision victory, but Miller, ever the competitor, opted for a more definitive finish.

A Decisive Conclusion

In the final minutes of the fight, Miller applied a neck crank submission hold, a tactical move that forced Benitez to submit. This decisive victory underscored Miller’s talent and determination, a reflection of his unwavering commitment to the sport.

Post-match, Miller expressed his anticipation for the upcoming UFC 300 event in Las Vegas, where he hopes to continue his winning streak. With potential opponents like Paul Felder, Matt Brown, and even Brock Lesnar on the horizon, Miller’s fighting spirit remains undeterred, signifying his readiness for the challenges ahead.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
15 seconds ago
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Concludes Season with Record-Breaking Performance
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have wrapped up their 2023 football season, finishing with a notable 10-3 record. This record has earned them the 14th spot in both the final Associated Press Poll and the Coaches Poll, reaffirming their consistent performance throughout the season. A Record-Breaking Offensive Performance The team’s offensive prowess was a key
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Concludes Season with Record-Breaking Performance
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
4 mins ago
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
4 mins ago
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Matchups and Their Impact
35 seconds ago
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Matchups and Their Impact
Prairie View A&M Panthers Triumph Over Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Close Contest
43 seconds ago
Prairie View A&M Panthers Triumph Over Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Close Contest
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
3 mins ago
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
Latest Headlines
World News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Concludes Season with Record-Breaking Performance
15 seconds
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Concludes Season with Record-Breaking Performance
Honoring a Legacy: PIDE Holds Memorial Reference for Late Diplomat Sartaj Aziz
22 seconds
Honoring a Legacy: PIDE Holds Memorial Reference for Late Diplomat Sartaj Aziz
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Matchups and Their Impact
35 seconds
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Matchups and Their Impact
Prairie View A&M Panthers Triumph Over Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Close Contest
43 seconds
Prairie View A&M Panthers Triumph Over Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Close Contest
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
3 mins
Kevin Guskiewicz: From Concussion Expert to MSU President
Representative Thomas Albert Discusses Legislative Session and Forecasts Possible Referendum
3 mins
Representative Thomas Albert Discusses Legislative Session and Forecasts Possible Referendum
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
4 mins
Josh Giddey's Performance on the Rise with Oklahoma City Thunder
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
4 mins
Winona Cotter Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Victory Over No. 5 Ranked Hayfield
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
5 mins
Manhasset Triumphs at Alan Kuver Memorial Fencing Tournament
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app