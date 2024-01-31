Jim McMahon Champions Cannabis as Alternative Treatment for Retired Athletes

On the forefront of championing alternative treatments for retired athletes, Jim McMahon, the former Chicago Bears quarterback and two-time Super Bowl victor, is making waves with his advocacy for cannabis use over opioids and other prescription drugs. McMahon's influence stretches beyond the football field, evident in the launch of Revenant, a cannabis brand co-founded with fellow former NFL players Kyle Turley and Eben Britton.

Aiding Retired Athletes Through Cannabis

Revenant is not just another cannabis business venture. It is an initiative borne out of the trio's personal experiences with chronic pain and the drawbacks of traditional pain medication. McMahon, Turley, and Britton’s collective goal is to promote the well-being of former athletes and ensure responsible access to cannabis. Their venture is anchored around the medicinal properties of cannabis, which McMahon credits for helping him transition away from pain medication and significantly improving his sleep and appetite.

Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic

Revenant is also taking a stand to assist retired athletes financially. The company is hosting the Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic in Las Vegas, a fundraising event aimed at providing aid to retired NFL players in need. This event sends a powerful message to the NFL, emphasizing the potential of cannabis as a potent alternative to opioids and other harmful prescription drugs.

Advocacy Beyond the Gridiron

The advocacy extends beyond the confines of the football field. Kyle Turley has been actively lobbying for the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFER) Banking Act in New Hampshire. This act, if passed, would enable banks to service state-legal marijuana businesses without the fear of federal reprisals. While McMahon jests about presidential aspirations, he underscores the need for term limits, subtly hinting at the broader political landscape that plays a significant role in cannabis legalization and accessibility.