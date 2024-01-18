Jihad Ward's Performance Dips in 2023: Giants Face Re-Signing Dilemma

On March 29, 2023, outside linebacker Jihad Ward inked a one-year deal with the New York Giants, signifying his second season with the team. Ward, who demonstrated potential in his early career with the Las Vegas Raiders and had a commendable 2022 season with the Giants, unfortunately, did not reach the same level of performance in 2023.

Advertisment

A Promising Start Marred by Injuries

Ward kicked off his professional football career with a bang, registering 30 tackles, 10 quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery in his rookie year. However, his subsequent seasons were plagued by injuries, which led to a dip in his performance. In 2018, the Raiders traded him, and after short spells with the Cowboys and Colts, Ward finally found his footing with the Ravens under the guidance of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Peaks and Valleys in Performance

Advertisment

Ward's standout year in 2021 with the Jaguars paved the way for a productive 2022 season with the Giants. He showcased his skills and leadership, contributing significantly to the team's defense. However, despite bearing a similar workload in 2023, his performance saw a decline. That being said, he did manage to achieve a career high in sacks (5) and matched his career best in pressures (15).

The Decision to Re-Sign: A Complex Conundrum

The decision to re-sign Ward is a complex one for the Giants. On the one hand, his experience and leadership are undeniable assets to the team. On the other, the Giants may be contemplating scouting for younger, more affordable talent to bolster their defense. As the team weighs its options, the future course for Ward remains uncertain.