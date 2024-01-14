en English
Elections

JFF Elections Postponed Due to Legal Injunction, Ricketts Reveals Slate for Reelection

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
JFF Elections Postponed Due to Legal Injunction, Ricketts Reveals Slate for Reelection

In a surprising turn of events, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) elections have been put on hold due to a last-minute injunction. The injunction was brought on by the Pat Garel-led Beach Soccer Association, claiming unfair exclusion from the voting process. The postponement has resulted in the elections being rescheduled until after a court hearing, which has been set for no earlier than February 9.

Michael Ricketts Seeks Reelection

The current president of JFF, Michael Ricketts, is seeking reelection. Ricketts unveiled his team, which includes Raymond Grant, a respected figure in the football community, and a former JFF general secretary. Grant, known for his commendable work under the late Captain Horace Burrell, is running for the vice-president position. However, Grant made it clear that his role would be to offer guidance and policy direction rather than interfere with the administration.

Raymond Grant’s Inclusion

Grant’s experience within the federation has made him a sought-after figure by both election slates. Despite this, he opted to join Ricketts’ team as they approached him first. His decision underscores the importance of loyalty and respect in the world of football.

Ricketts’ Team

Ricketts’ slate also includes the candidates for vice-presidents and directors. The inclusion of these figures emphasizes the need for a strong and competent team to advance the sport of football in Jamaica. This development comes amidst the legal standoff and reflects the determination of the JFF to move forward despite the challenges.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

