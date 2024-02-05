Jewel Spear: A Shining Star for Tennessee Lady Vols

In a thrilling display of athletic prowess, Jewel Spear, a senior guard for the Tennessee Lady Vols, has emerged as a pivotal figure for the team. Spear, who transferred from Wake Forest, has quickly proven her worth on the court, overcoming initial setbacks and integrating seamlessly into her new team. The dynamic athlete scored a remarkable 22 points in a Southeastern Conference (SEC) victory over Missouri, a testament to her scoring abilities that previously earned her the title of top scorer in the Atlantic Coast Conference as a sophomore.

Stepping Up and Making a Mark

Despite the initial delays in the review of her course credits, which prevented her from playing during a trip to Italy and Greece, Spear has quickly adjusted to the new environment. In the crucial SEC victory over Missouri, she not only led the scoreboard but also played a key role in the team's overall performance. Her contribution was not limited to scoring; she also had seven assists and played an instrumental role in the team's offensive charge.

Teammates Rise to the Occasion

Alongside Spear, junior guard/forward Sara Puckett has been consistently stepping up, especially during the games against Missouri. Puckett's average scoring has seen a significant improvement this season, adding to the overall strength of the team. Rickea Jackson, another senior teammate, also reached a career milestone, becoming the eighth Lady Vol to surpass 2,000 career points.

Acknowledging the Confidence and Skill

The confidence and skill Spear brings to the court have not gone unnoticed. Coach Kellie Harper and her team have recognized the valuable contribution Spear brings, and they hope that her performance will continue to enhance the team's success. Spear's impact is not just reflected in her game stats but also in her commitment, hustle plays, and the unmistakable confidence she exudes on the court.

In other news, Dan Fleser, a sportswriter who has been covering the University of Tennessee athletics since 1988, was inducted into the Tennessee Sportswriters Hall of Fame, a fitting recognition of his contributions to sports journalism.