Sports

Jett Lawrence: Motorcycling’s Rising Star Named 2023 Rider of the Year

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:29 am EST
Jett Lawrence: Motorcycling’s Rising Star Named 2023 Rider of the Year

In a display of exceptional talent and sheer will, Jett Lawrence has been named the 2023 Rider of the Year by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA), Cycle News, and Racer X Illustrated magazines. The accolade follows his remarkable achievements in the 2023 season, where he clinched three major AMA crowns. This young Australian rider showed his dominance on the factory Honda CRF250R and later on the factory CRF450RWE, pushing boundaries and setting records, while inspiring a new generation of motocross enthusiasts.

Triumphant Season

Lawrence’s remarkable season includes winning the AMA 250SX West Region Championship, the 450 National Championship with a perfect season record, and the inaugural SuperMotocross title. This feat was further emphasized by his performance in the AMA Pro Motocross series, where he won all 22 motos, setting a record for a rookie rider and proving his mettle in the demanding sport of motocross.

A Brotherly Bond on Track

Notably, this triumphant journey was not a solo one. Jett’s transition from Australia to the US was shared with his brother, Hunter Lawrence, who himself had a successful season with two AMA titles under his belt. The Lawrence brothers have not only showcased their individual talents but have also managed to propel Team Honda HRC to a record-breaking year, creating an indelible mark in the world of motocross.

Looking Ahead to 2024

As the 2024 season approaches, the focus of Team Honda HRC is on continued success. The Lawrence brothers are each poised to make history in the AMA Supercross premier-class. With the brother duo of Hunter and Jett Lawrence – 250SX champions in their respective zones last year – back in the saddle, an exciting season lies ahead. Changes are also afoot with former teammate Chase Sexton moving to KTM and Eli Tomac joining forces with Cooper Webb on the Yamaha. With 17 rounds to race for, the upcoming season promises excitement and intense competition.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

