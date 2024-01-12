en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Jets Soar to Victory, Lady Jets Face Defeat in GCAA Conference

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Jets Soar to Victory, Lady Jets Face Defeat in GCAA Conference

In a display of athletic prowess, the South Georgia Technical College Jets secured a decisive 75-60 victory over the Central Georgia Tech Titans in Macon. This marked their first conference match since the three-week holiday hiatus, a return that saw them soaring to new heights. The triumphant win now positions the Jets in a four-way tie for the coveted first place in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) conference. They now share the top slot with South Georgia State College, Georgia Highlands College, and Albany Tech. With this victory under their belts, the Jets bolster their records to 1-0 in the conference and 6-6 overall.

Dynamic Duo Leads Jets to Victory

Driving the Jets to victory were sophomore guard Deonte Williams and freshman guard Camarion Johnson. Williams, with his exceptional performance, netted 22 points, while Johnson followed closely behind, contributing a commendable 21 points. The Jets exhibited a commanding lead throughout the game. They wrapped up the first half with a 10-point advantage, a lead that they continued to extend in the second half.

Lady Jets Suffer Second Consecutive Loss

On the other side of the court, the Lady Jets were not as fortunate. They suffered a 72-60 defeat to the Lady Titans, marking their second consecutive loss in the conference. Despite an initial lead in the first quarter, the Lady Jets lagged behind by halftime and struggled to recover. This left them with a 1-2 conference record and positioned them in fifth place with an 8-7 overall record. Despite the team’s setback, Greta Carollo emerged as a beacon of hope for the Lady Jets. She stood out with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Looking Ahead: Double-Header Against Andrew College

Both the Jets and Lady Jets are now geared up to host Andrew College in a double-header on Saturday, January 13. The Lady Jets are set to commence the action at 1 p.m., followed by the Jets at 3 p.m.

0
Education Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Santa Barbara City College Announces Auditions for 'Legally Blonde' Musical
With a beat of anticipation pulsating through the Santa Barbara community, the Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) has unveiled plans for auditions for the celebrated musical ‘Legally Blonde.’ The auditions are scheduled for January 27, with callbacks on February 4. Inspired by Amanda Brown’s novel and the popular film starring Reese Witherspoon,
Santa Barbara City College Announces Auditions for 'Legally Blonde' Musical
Art Center East Unravels 'New Artists of the Future', A Showcase of Emerging Talent
12 mins ago
Art Center East Unravels 'New Artists of the Future', A Showcase of Emerging Talent
Brodeo: A Rodeo of Joy and Inclusion in Memory of Brody Meaux
13 mins ago
Brodeo: A Rodeo of Joy and Inclusion in Memory of Brody Meaux
Champion Middle School to Host Lego League District Competition: More Than a Game
2 mins ago
Champion Middle School to Host Lego League District Competition: More Than a Game
Florida School District's Dictionary Ban Sparks Controversy and Lawsuit
3 mins ago
Florida School District's Dictionary Ban Sparks Controversy and Lawsuit
Finland Comes Forward to Support Ukraine's Educational Sector Reconstruction
11 mins ago
Finland Comes Forward to Support Ukraine's Educational Sector Reconstruction
Latest Headlines
World News
Mehmet Ali's Team Triumphs Over Middlesbrough U21s: A Tale of Struggle and Resilience
2 mins
Mehmet Ali's Team Triumphs Over Middlesbrough U21s: A Tale of Struggle and Resilience
High Court Battle Looms for Lord Hindlip Over Unpaid Medical Bill
2 mins
High Court Battle Looms for Lord Hindlip Over Unpaid Medical Bill
The NFL Practice Squad's Evolution: A New Stage for Veterans
3 mins
The NFL Practice Squad's Evolution: A New Stage for Veterans
Philippine Government Denies Allegations of Misusing Aid to Sway Public Opinion on Constitutional Amendments
4 mins
Philippine Government Denies Allegations of Misusing Aid to Sway Public Opinion on Constitutional Amendments
Nikki Haley Avoids Eric Bolling's Show Following Social Media Proposal Critique
4 mins
Nikki Haley Avoids Eric Bolling's Show Following Social Media Proposal Critique
Snowdrop Seniors of Lochgilphead: Age is No Barrier to Shinty
4 mins
Snowdrop Seniors of Lochgilphead: Age is No Barrier to Shinty
Caretaker Minister Calls for Justice for May 9 Incidents, Offers Resignation in Solidarity
5 mins
Caretaker Minister Calls for Justice for May 9 Incidents, Offers Resignation in Solidarity
Intense Rivalries and Top Performances Ignite Third Night of 2024 Knoxville Pro Swim Series Finals
5 mins
Intense Rivalries and Top Performances Ignite Third Night of 2024 Knoxville Pro Swim Series Finals
Thrilling Spanish League Clash: Alavés Secures 3-2 Victory over Sevilla
8 mins
Thrilling Spanish League Clash: Alavés Secures 3-2 Victory over Sevilla
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app