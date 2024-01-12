Jets Soar to Victory, Lady Jets Face Defeat in GCAA Conference

In a display of athletic prowess, the South Georgia Technical College Jets secured a decisive 75-60 victory over the Central Georgia Tech Titans in Macon. This marked their first conference match since the three-week holiday hiatus, a return that saw them soaring to new heights. The triumphant win now positions the Jets in a four-way tie for the coveted first place in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) conference. They now share the top slot with South Georgia State College, Georgia Highlands College, and Albany Tech. With this victory under their belts, the Jets bolster their records to 1-0 in the conference and 6-6 overall.

Dynamic Duo Leads Jets to Victory

Driving the Jets to victory were sophomore guard Deonte Williams and freshman guard Camarion Johnson. Williams, with his exceptional performance, netted 22 points, while Johnson followed closely behind, contributing a commendable 21 points. The Jets exhibited a commanding lead throughout the game. They wrapped up the first half with a 10-point advantage, a lead that they continued to extend in the second half.

Lady Jets Suffer Second Consecutive Loss

On the other side of the court, the Lady Jets were not as fortunate. They suffered a 72-60 defeat to the Lady Titans, marking their second consecutive loss in the conference. Despite an initial lead in the first quarter, the Lady Jets lagged behind by halftime and struggled to recover. This left them with a 1-2 conference record and positioned them in fifth place with an 8-7 overall record. Despite the team’s setback, Greta Carollo emerged as a beacon of hope for the Lady Jets. She stood out with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Looking Ahead: Double-Header Against Andrew College

Both the Jets and Lady Jets are now geared up to host Andrew College in a double-header on Saturday, January 13. The Lady Jets are set to commence the action at 1 p.m., followed by the Jets at 3 p.m.