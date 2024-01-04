Jets’ Coach Robert Saleh Expresses Admiration for Patriots’ Bill Belichick

As the 2023 NFL season comes to a close, New York Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh has shared words of admiration for New England Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick, despite the Patriots’ challenging season. The Patriots, under Belichick’s leadership, have secured a 4-12 record this season, a stark contrast to their history of success.

Belichick’s Legacy

Saleh highlighted Belichick’s significant impact on the game, lauding his consistent success, preparation methods, in-game management, and communication skills. Though the Patriots have struggled this season, Belichick’s history of bringing home numerous championships has left a lasting legacy in the NFL.

A Test for the Jets

The Jets, under Saleh’s guidance, have yet to secure a win against the Patriots during his tenure. Their last victory against New England dates back to 2015. Even though both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention this season, the upcoming game between them carries a substantial weight in terms of pride and future prospects.

Looking Ahead

With the season drawing to a close, the Patriots are in a position to secure a high draft pick, potentially selecting a quarterback or wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. On the other side, the Jets had a tumultuous season, particularly after their starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, was sidelined due to an injury in Week 1. Despite the team’s losing record, Jets’ owner Woody Johnson has assured Saleh of his return as head coach in 2024.