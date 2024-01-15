Jessup University Expands Athletic Program With Addition of Men's Volleyball

Jessup University, a modest institution nestled in the city of Rocklin, has made a significant leap forward in its athletic program with the inclusion of men's volleyball. This newly added sport propels the university into the same competitive sphere as larger, esteemed institutions such as UCLA and USC, marking a momentous phase in the university's sports trajectory.

Embracing a New Era in Athletics

The introduction of men's volleyball was perceived as a long-awaited development by Jessup University's administration. Lance Van Vogt, the Vice President of Athletics, has expressed his fervor about the potential this addition holds. He optimistically envisions it drawing a larger influx of athletes and their supporters from across the nation to the university, amplifying its reputation and reach.

A Faith-Based Search for Leadership

With this new chapter in the university's sports history, the attention has now pivoted towards the crucial task of recruiting a head coach for the men's volleyball team. Jessup University, being a faith-based institution, is seeking a leader who not only possesses a profound understanding and love for the sport but also resonates with the university's guiding principles. The search for such a coach capable of effectively inaugurating the men's volleyball program and upholding the university's ethos is currently in full swing.

Fostering Athletic Excellence and Values

The inclusion of men's volleyball is more than just an expansion of the university's sports offerings. It is a commitment to nurturing athletic excellence and shaping a generation of athletes who are not just winners in the game, but also individuals of strong moral fiber. As Jessup University advances in this new direction, its community eagerly anticipates the dawn of a vibrant era in its sports history, marked by fierce competition, unyielding spirit, and unwavering faith.