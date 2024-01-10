en English
Australia

Jess Eaton: A Triumphant Return to Racing After Broken Back

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:58 pm EST
Jess Eaton: A Triumphant Return to Racing After Broken Back

On a chilly July morning at Murray Bridge, South Australian jockey Jess Eaton experienced a life-altering event. A severe accident during a race resulted in her being thrown from her horse, leaving her with compression fractures in her L3 vertebra and reducing her height by a centimetre. This incident could have spelled catastrophe for any athlete, but for Eaton, it was a challenge she was prepared to surmount.

Fortuitous Survival and Determination

Despite the graveness of her injuries, Eaton’s spinal cord and surrounding nerves were unscathed – a fortunate outcome given the circumstances. The 2021 John Letts medalist for the most outstanding jockey, Eaton harboured a steely resolve to bounce back into racing. Her spirits were buoyed by the news that the fractures were stable and did not necessitate surgery, unlike her previous injuries, which included broken legs and had required surgical intervention.

Path to Recovery

Released from the hospital without an overnight stay, Eaton embarked on a gruelling five-month recovery period. Her rehabilitation was disciplined and rigorous, focusing on rebuilding strength and stability. It involved three weekly trips to Adelaide from her home in Murray Bridge for physiotherapy sessions. Eaton resumed track work in late October, with fear absent from her stride. She watched the video of her accident and, while cognizant of the risks involved, she returned to racing on December 10, a mere five months after the fall.

An Inspiring Comeback

Eaton’s comeback was nothing short of inspirational. On New Year’s Day, she celebrated her first win on her home track, followed by a milestone 300th career win two days later at Mount Gambier. With her recovery complete, Eaton is now eyeing a group race victory. Bolstered by the backing of formidable stables, she is poised to grasp the opportunities that lie ahead.

Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

