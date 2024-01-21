Jesinta Franklin Discusses Family Life Post-AFL

Model, former Miss Universe Australia, and now, a mother embracing a more relaxed lifestyle, Jesinta Franklin, has candidly revealed her family's transition to life on the Gold Coast. This shift follows her husband, Buddy Franklin's decision to step away from the high-octane world of the Australian Football League (AFL).

Life Beyond The AFL

In a world where professional sports athletes are often subjected to immense pressure, the Franklin family has chosen to carve out a peaceful existence on the Gold Coast. This move comes in the wake of 37-year-old Buddy's departure from the AFL. He left behind a staggering $10 million contract with the Sydney Swans, marking the end of an illustrious career. The couple, along with their two young children, Tullulah, three, and Rocky, two, are now relishing the tranquil pace of life away from the limelight.

Appreciating The Quiet Moments

Jesinta, 32, has expressed her gratitude for the slower pace that now characterizes their days. She appreciates the opportunity to spend precious time with their children, particularly as their daughter Lulu is set to embark on her academic journey next year. Meanwhile, Buddy, not one to shy away from physical activity, has taken up tennis and is showing remarkable prowess in the sport.

Brand Power Fuels Financial Stability

Despite Buddy's retirement from the AFL, the Franklins are by no means struggling financially. Their substantial wealth is a testament to their brand power, numerous endorsement deals, and ownership of a $9 million mansion on the Gold Coast. Jesinta's portfolio boasts of collaborations with high-end brands such as Cadbury, Dior, Lancome, Seafolly swimwear, Swisse vitamins, Olay skincare, and Armani Beauty. On the other hand, Buddy has also secured several lucrative endorsement deals. All these factors ensure the couple's wealth and brand power continue to flourish, even as they savor life post-AFL.