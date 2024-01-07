en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Jersey Mourns the Loss of Neville Ahier: An Icon in Horse-racing and Football

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Jersey Mourns the Loss of Neville Ahier: An Icon in Horse-racing and Football

The horse-racing and football communities in Jersey are in mourning following the passing of a local icon, Neville Ahier, widely recognized as “Honest Nev.” Ahier, who passed away at 88, was a fixture in Jersey’s sporting scene, particularly noted for his presence at Les Landes race meetings and his popular crown and anchor sessions. His departure has led to a surge of heartfelt tributes, acknowledging his significant contributions to the local sports scene and the many lives he touched.

A Lifelong Passion for Horses

Jersey Race Club’s honorary president, Bunny Roberts, marked Ahier’s passing as the end of an era. Raised on a Trinity farm, Ahier had a lifelong affinity with horses. His passion led him to operate a betting shop in St John for 11 years, a testament to his deep-rooted connection with the horse-racing community. Roberts expressed a fervent hope that Ahier’s legacy in Jersey racing would continue to be carried forward by its enthusiasts.

Remembering ‘Honest Nev’

Ahier’s impact extended beyond the racecourse. Constable Andy Jehan fondly reminisced about Ahier’s popularity in St John’s Village, highlighting his jovial character that endeared him to many. His spirited crown and anchor sessions at local events were a testament to his fun-loving nature, earning him the affectionate moniker, “Honest Nev.”

A Force in Football

Ahier’s dedication to sports was not confined to horse-racing. His involvement in football spanned decades. He played for Trinity and St Martin, and later took up the roles of referee and club official. Jon Welsh, a non-executive director of the Jersey FA, remembered Ahier as a local character who was committed to St Martin, contributing significantly to the club in various capacities. His dedication to the sport and his community was evident in his many roles within the football scene.

In remembering Neville Ahier, Jersey not only mourns a bookmaker and sports enthusiast but also a man of great character, who left a lasting impact on the community. His love for horse-racing and football, his commitment to the community, and his indomitable spirit will long be remembered in the hearts of those he touched. The end of an era, indeed, but his legacy lives on.

0
Obituary Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Obituary

See more
4 mins ago
Essex Honors Beloved Residents with Death Notices and Memoriams
Essex, a community steeped in tradition, is commemorating the lives of several local residents through death notices and memoriams, a practice that reflects the community’s deep-rooted habit of honoring and remembering their loved ones. These tributes serve as a testament to the value the community places on every individual, and their commitment to celebrate each
Essex Honors Beloved Residents with Death Notices and Memoriams
In Memory of Peter Byrne: Snodland Scout Group Leader Leaves a Lasting Legacy
59 mins ago
In Memory of Peter Byrne: Snodland Scout Group Leader Leaves a Lasting Legacy
Recent Death Notices and Funeral Announcements in South Wales: A Tribute to the Departed
1 hour ago
Recent Death Notices and Funeral Announcements in South Wales: A Tribute to the Departed
Donald Michael Lemos: An Enduring Legacy in Aspen's Skiing Community
19 mins ago
Donald Michael Lemos: An Enduring Legacy in Aspen's Skiing Community
David Clay: A Centenarian's Legacy of Community Service in Salisbury and Rowan County
38 mins ago
David Clay: A Centenarian's Legacy of Community Service in Salisbury and Rowan County
Weekly Death Notices and Funeral Announcements in Cambridgeshire
54 mins ago
Weekly Death Notices and Funeral Announcements in Cambridgeshire
Latest Headlines
World News
Exercise as a Depression Antidote and Other Critical Perspectives
33 seconds
Exercise as a Depression Antidote and Other Critical Perspectives
Plymouth Landlord Sheds Seven Stone, Inspiring Healthy Living
1 min
Plymouth Landlord Sheds Seven Stone, Inspiring Healthy Living
Tabadamu 7s Triumphs in Rangers Viti Natusara 7s Tournament, Sets Sights on Coral Coast 7s
1 min
Tabadamu 7s Triumphs in Rangers Viti Natusara 7s Tournament, Sets Sights on Coral Coast 7s
Adam Avery's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey with Slimming World
2 mins
Adam Avery's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey with Slimming World
Stuart Hughes: The Raving Loony Who Shook Up Sidmouth
2 mins
Stuart Hughes: The Raving Loony Who Shook Up Sidmouth
Sunderland vs Newcastle: A Battle of Grit, Tactics, and Controversy
2 mins
Sunderland vs Newcastle: A Battle of Grit, Tactics, and Controversy
Chloe Watkins' Resilient Comeback Strengthens Irish Hockey Squad Ahead of Crucial Olympic Qualifier
2 mins
Chloe Watkins' Resilient Comeback Strengthens Irish Hockey Squad Ahead of Crucial Olympic Qualifier
Running Injuries: An Olympian's Greatest Challenge
3 mins
Running Injuries: An Olympian's Greatest Challenge
Miami Dolphins Brace for Division Title Showdown on 'Sunday Night Football'
3 mins
Miami Dolphins Brace for Division Title Showdown on 'Sunday Night Football'
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app