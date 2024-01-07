Jersey Mourns the Loss of Neville Ahier: An Icon in Horse-racing and Football

The horse-racing and football communities in Jersey are in mourning following the passing of a local icon, Neville Ahier, widely recognized as “Honest Nev.” Ahier, who passed away at 88, was a fixture in Jersey’s sporting scene, particularly noted for his presence at Les Landes race meetings and his popular crown and anchor sessions. His departure has led to a surge of heartfelt tributes, acknowledging his significant contributions to the local sports scene and the many lives he touched.

A Lifelong Passion for Horses

Jersey Race Club’s honorary president, Bunny Roberts, marked Ahier’s passing as the end of an era. Raised on a Trinity farm, Ahier had a lifelong affinity with horses. His passion led him to operate a betting shop in St John for 11 years, a testament to his deep-rooted connection with the horse-racing community. Roberts expressed a fervent hope that Ahier’s legacy in Jersey racing would continue to be carried forward by its enthusiasts.

Remembering ‘Honest Nev’

Ahier’s impact extended beyond the racecourse. Constable Andy Jehan fondly reminisced about Ahier’s popularity in St John’s Village, highlighting his jovial character that endeared him to many. His spirited crown and anchor sessions at local events were a testament to his fun-loving nature, earning him the affectionate moniker, “Honest Nev.”

A Force in Football

Ahier’s dedication to sports was not confined to horse-racing. His involvement in football spanned decades. He played for Trinity and St Martin, and later took up the roles of referee and club official. Jon Welsh, a non-executive director of the Jersey FA, remembered Ahier as a local character who was committed to St Martin, contributing significantly to the club in various capacities. His dedication to the sport and his community was evident in his many roles within the football scene.

In remembering Neville Ahier, Jersey not only mourns a bookmaker and sports enthusiast but also a man of great character, who left a lasting impact on the community. His love for horse-racing and football, his commitment to the community, and his indomitable spirit will long be remembered in the hearts of those he touched. The end of an era, indeed, but his legacy lives on.