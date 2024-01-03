Jersey Ice-Skating Rink Closes for Safety Inspections and Repairs Following Storm Damage

Jersey’s popular ice-skating rink, nestled at the Weighbridge, is currently closed for necessary repairs and safety inspections following damage inflicted by gale-force winds on New Year’s Eve. The rink, housed in a sturdy steel-framed marquee, is managed by the Jersey Development Company (JDC), who affirmed that the structural integrity and safety of the facility are paramount. They have pledged to keep the rink closed until Thursday, January 4th, to ensure all repairs are completed and rigorously inspected before reopening.

Unforeseen Damage and Necessary Closure

The decision to close the rink was premeditated, taken in anticipation of the severe weather forecast for New Year’s Eve. Despite this precautionary measure, the powerful winds resulted in internal damage to the rink’s structure. The JDC emphasized that the closure is not just due to the damage incurred, but also the ongoing strong winds expected in the coming days. The company has urged the public not to approach the venue for booking changes until it reopens, to ensure the safety and smooth running of the repair works.

Impact on Curling Facility

The ice rink’s curling facility has not escaped unscathed either. Several curling stones have suffered irreparable damage, limiting the facility to accommodate only one team at a time. This setback occurred prior to Christmas, adding to the challenges faced by the rink.

Plans for Reopening and Future Operations

Once the rink has been deemed safe and fit for use, it is scheduled to open daily from January 4th until February 18th. The JDC has not only expressed their apologies for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure, but also their commitment to ensuring the safety and enjoyment of their patrons. The rink, when reopened, will continue to serve as a hub for winter fun and community activity throughout the beginning of 2024.