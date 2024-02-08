Jersey Bulls and Falmouth Town Face Off in FA Vase Fifth Round

In a thrilling FA Vase encounter, Jersey Bulls are poised to lock horns with Falmouth Town in the fifth round, each team vying for a coveted spot in the quarter-finals. This match, scheduled for Saturday, holds historical significance for Falmouth, who last reached this stage 37 years ago. However, their journey ended in the quarter-finals with a defeat in a replay by St Helens Town.

The Cornish side's rich football history extends to their encounter with First Tower United in Jersey for the Rothmans Overseas KO Cup quarter-finals nearly a decade earlier. Despite a valiant effort from First Tower, Falmouth emerged victorious with a 3-2 score. Their team boasted former professionals Stuart Brace and Derek Rickard, who played pivotal roles in their triumph.

A Nail-Biting Encounter

The match was a nail-biter, with First Tower taking the lead twice, only for Falmouth to stage a dramatic comeback with two goals in the space of four minutes. The defeat was partially attributed to a strategic defensive shift by First Tower.

The Rothmans Overseas KO Cup, a tournament that ran for three seasons from 1975 to 1978, brought together teams from various leagues. It was sponsored by Rothmans, renowned for their football yearbook and league sponsorships. A program from this memorable match is currently up for auction on eBay, with the bidding set to close soon.

Jersey Clubs' Performance and the Eventual Winner

This historical contest is a testament to the competitive spirit of Jersey clubs in the competition. Whitby Town eventually won the Rothmans Overseas KO Cup. Fast forward to the present, and Jersey Bulls, following in the footsteps of First Tower United, are determined not to let Falmouth leave with a victory this time.

Falmouth's Quest for County Pride

Falmouth Town's manager, Andy Westgarth, hopes his side can 'do the county proud' when they face Jersey Bulls. The Western Premier League side has chartered a plane from Newquay to the Channel Island for the last-16 tie. Falmouth's best FA Vase performance was in the 1989-90 season when they reached the quarter-finals. A victory in St Helier on Saturday would match that feat.

It's been 29 years since Falmouth last reached the fifth-round stage of the FA Vase, while Bulls lost to eventual runners-up Newport Pagnell Town at the same stage last season. With both sides three games away from Wembley and both sitting fourth in their respective ninth-tier leagues, it's anyone's game.

As the match day approaches, the anticipation builds. Will Falmouth Town make history by reaching the quarter-finals once again, or will Jersey Bulls continue their march towards glory? Only time will tell.