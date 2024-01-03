Jermari Harris Returns to University of Iowa for 2024 Season, Boosting Hawkeyes’ Defense

Cornerback Jermari Harris, 23, has pledged his return to the University of Iowa for the 2024 football season, tapping into an extra year of eligibility granted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision, following a missed 2022 season and a somewhat rusty 2023, comes as a significant boost to the Hawkeyes, enhancing their defensive capabilities for the coming season.

Defensive Boost for the Hawkeyes

Harris’ decision to stay with the Hawkeyes has been received with applause. His steady performance in the 2023 season, marked by 8 pass breakups, 42 total tackles, and an interception, has been instrumental in fortifying the team’s defense. A two-year starter at cornerback, Harris has appeared in 32 games for the Hawkeyes, accumulating an impressive 78 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 17 pass breakups, and four interceptions. His leadership has been a cornerstone for the team, and his return is undeniably a significant benefit for the Hawkeyes.

A Step Towards Enhanced Draft Prospects

With his return, Harris aims to bolster his draft prospects. Despite early setbacks and missed seasons, Harris has displayed NFL potential and is likely to use the additional year to hone his skills under secondary coach Phil Parker’s guidance. His goal is to ascend from a potential undrafted status to at least a mid-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The decision also edges him closer to his personal ambition of solidifying his position as a strong contender in the football arena.

Influence on Fellow Teammates

Harris’ decision to stay with Iowa can potentially sway fellow defensive backs Sebastian Castro and Quinn Schulte in their decisions to stay or leave. Sophomore safety Xavier Nwankpa, among others, is also set to return for 2024. With junior Cooper DeJean being considered for a possible first-round selection if he decides to enter the draft early, Harris’ commitment to stay may play a crucial role in shaping the team’s future dynamics.