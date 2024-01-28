Jermain Defoe's Enduring Affection for Rangers Reflected in Custom Boxing Gloves

Former Rangers star, Jermain Defoe, recently drew attention on social media as he shared a picture of custom-made boxing gloves, emblazoned with the crest and colors of the Glasgow team. The 41-year-old's post not only revealed his enduring affection for the Rangers but also his passion for boxing.

Defoe's Ties to the Rangers

Defoe's relationship with the Rangers was cemented when he joined the team in January 2019, initially on an 18-month loan. He quickly made his mark, scoring his debut goal for the team shortly after his arrival on January 23. His bond with the Rangers was further solidified when he joined the team permanently during the 2020 to 2021 summer transfer window.

Retirement and After

However, Defoe's stint with the Rangers ended in 2022, the same year he announced his retirement from professional football. His departure from the club and subsequent retirement did not, however, diminish his affection for the team. This was evident in his recent Instagram post, captioned 'Boxing time', featuring the custom Rangers-themed boxing gloves.

A Nod to the Past and the Future

The gloves, adorned with 'Glasgow Rangers' and 'The Gers' printed on them, serve as a tribute to Defoe's time with the club. They symbolize his enduring connection with the Rangers, demonstrating that his bond with the team remains strong even in retirement. Additionally, they hint at Defoe's post-retirement pursuits, indicating a burgeoning interest in boxing.