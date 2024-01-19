Jeremy Springer In Line for Crucial Role with New England Patriots

The New England Patriots, renowned for their strategic prowess on the gridiron, are set to interview Los Angeles Rams' assistant special teams coach, Jeremy Springer, for the critical role of special teams coordinator. This development comes amidst a period of flux for the Patriots' special teams unit, which has seen a blend of success and challenge in the recent past.

A Rising Star in the Coaching Ranks

Springer, a figure highly regarded within coaching circles, is no stranger to the spotlight. Known for his dynamic approach and tactical acumen, he was christened a "rising young coach" by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He has held his current position with the Rams for two seasons, contributing to the team's special teams strategies in a significant way. Prior to his time in LA, Springer had an impressive eight-year stint coaching in college, honing his skills at institutions such as Marshall, Arizona, and Texas A&M.

A Track Record of Success and Challenges

Springer's tenure with the Rams has been marked by a mix of success and challenge. In his first season with the team, he was instrumental in driving kicker Matt Gay to a standout performance, with an impressive field goal percentage. However, the team's special teams performance has seen a dip lately, resulting in poor rankings in key metrics such as field goal percentage, punt return average, and kickoff return average. The Rams landed at the bottom of Rick Gosselin's special teams rankings, a contrast to the Patriots who secured a respectable 13th place finish.

The Patriots' Special Teams Equation

Under the leadership of head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots have shown a mixed bag of results in their special teams performance. While they've had issues in their kicking game and punt returns, their kickoff returns have been a bright spot. The team currently has a trio of special teams coaches. Springer's potential appointment as the special teams coordinator signals a possible shift in direction for the Patriots, and could provide a fresh perspective for a unit in need of a boost.