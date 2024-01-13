Jeremy Sebas Scores First Goal for Strasbourg in Draw Against Marseille

Emerging from the picturesque island of Martinique, 20-year-old winger Jeremy Sebas scored his first goal for Strasbourg in a thrilling French league match. His right-footed strike in the second-half stoppage time sealed a 1-1 draw against Marseille, marking a significant moment in his burgeoning football career.

A Momentous Goal

Scoring at the iconic Velodrome stadium, Sebas’s goal was more than just a point-earner. It was a testament to resilience and team spirit, qualities that Strasbourg demonstrated throughout the match. The team found themselves trailing early in the game due to a goal from Samuel Gigot just two minutes after kickoff. However, they didn’t let the early setback dampen their spirits.

Strasbourg’s Steadfast Performance

Under the guidance of coach Patrick Vieira, the former France and Arsenal captain, Strasbourg has been showcasing a positive performance this season. Despite missing key attackers, they managed to secure a point, thanks to Sebas’s timely goal. This draw has further solidified Strasbourg’s steady season, placing them ninth with 24 points from 18 games.

Marseille Remains Unbeaten at Home

On the other side, despite conceding a late goal, Marseille remains unbeaten at home. They currently stand fifth in the league with 28 points, 12 points behind the league leaders Paris Saint-Germain. However, they will surely be looking to tighten their defenses to safeguard their unbeaten home record.

In a game that was as much about endurance and determination as it was about football, Sebas’s goal is an inspiring story of a young player making his mark in the competitive world of football. His coach, Patrick Vieira, has commended him for his qualities, noting the significance of scoring his first goal at such a prestigious venue.